At GTC, Cyngn Advances High-Fidelity Forklift Simulation Through FMU Integration in NVIDIA Isaac Sim

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) announced it is integrating its high-fidelity forklift vehicle models into NVIDIA Isaac Sim, an open simulation framework for developing autonomous systems.

This milestone strengthens Cyngn's autonomous forklift program, including its work with Arauco, which previously pre-ordered 100 autonomous forklifts.

Over the past year, Cyngn and NVIDIA engineering teams have worked together to enable Cyngn’s detailed forklift models. By bringing its validated vehicle dynamics models into a realistic digital factory environment in Isaac Sim, Cyngn can test how its forklifts move, turn, and respond to different surfaces before they operate in customer facilities.

Over the past year, Cyngn and NVIDIA engineering teams worked together to enable Cyngn's detailed forklift models — built using advanced engineering tools and exported as Functional Mock-up Units (FMUs), an industry standard format — to run inside Isaac Sim. The teams established two-way communication between Cyngn's tire and vehicle dynamics models and Isaac Sim's virtual surfaces, ensuring that forklift behavior in simulation closely reflects real-world performance.

By bringing its validated vehicle dynamics models into a realistic digital factory environment in Isaac Sim, Cyngn can test how its forklifts move, turn, and respond to different surfaces before they operate in customer facilities. This allows the company to identify issues earlier, reduce risk, and accelerate deployment timelines.

"Combining NVIDIA Isaac Sim's large-scale, GPU-accelerated simulation environment with our high-fidelity forklift models allows us to develop and validate autonomy more efficiently," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "By strengthening the connection between simulation and real-world deployment, we can move faster, reduce risk, and bring autonomous industrial vehicles to customers with greater confidence."

Cyngn's integration of Isaac Sim reflects its alignment with NVIDIA's clear long-term vision for simulation as fundamental to the development of physical autonomy across industries — from robotics and logistics to autonomous vehicles.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

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