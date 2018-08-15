At Home Group Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Results on August 29, 2018

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, including related materials, will be available online at investor.athome.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 166 stores in 36 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

Investor Relations:



ICR, Inc.



Farah Soi/Elizabeth Schnoerr



203.682.8200



Farah.Soi@icrinc.com / Elizabeth.Schnoerr@icrinc.com

At Home



Bethany Perkins



972.265.1326



InvestorRelations@AtHome.com

Media Contact:



ICR, Inc.



Jessica Liddell



203.682.8200



Jessica.Liddell@icrinc.com

