At Home Recalls Shag Rugs Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Fire Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Ultimate Shag Rugs

Hazard: The recalled large shag rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard. The small shag rugs fail to meet federal labeling requirements. Small rugs are not required to meet the federal flammability standard; however, they are required to be permanently labeled with the following statement: "FLAMMABLE (FAILS U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE STANDARD FF 2-70): SHOULD NOT BE USED NEAR SOURCES OF IGNITION."

Remedy: Refund, Label

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shag rugs and contact At Home for instructions on receiving a refund for the large rugs and a label for the small rugs, or return your rug to an At Home store to receive the remedy. Consumers with shag rugs in sizes 59 inches by 87 inches and 90 inches by 120 inches will receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Consumers with rugs in sizes 39 inches by 59 inches will receive a label to be placed on the underside of the rug.

Consumer Contact:

At Home toll-free at 888-359-4387 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, email at productrecall@athome.com or online at www.athome.com and click on product safety for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 24,000

Description:

This recall involves eight models of Ultimate Shag Rugs. Each rug has a label on the back stating "Ultimate Shag" and "at home." The rugs also have "100% Polyester" and "Made in China" printed on the label.The SKU number can be found on the back of the rug. The following rugs are included in this recall:

Ultimate Shag Rugs:



SKU Color Size 124142991 White 39" x 59" 124142992 Gray 39" x 59" 124115994 Beige 59" x 87" 124115995 White 59" x 87" 124129568 Gray 59" x 87" 124121400 Beige 90" x 120" 124121401 White 90" x 120" 124129561 Gray 90" x 120"

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Garden Ridge stores nationwide from December 2013 through October 2014 and At Home Stores nationwide from March 2014 through December 2018 for between $100 and $400.

Importer: At Home Procurement, of Plano, Texas

Manufactured in: China

Recall Number: 19-187

