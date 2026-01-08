CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Joyful Journeys Recalls Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products | CPSC.gov

Isla Rae Magnetic Wireless Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by TJX at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Stores | CPSC.gov

PNW Components Recalls Aluminum Alloy Bicycle Pedals Due to Crash Hazard | CPSC.gov

Kori Gey Water Toy Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Qaniy | CPSC.gov

RH Recalls Natural Antler Chandeliers Due to Impact Hazard | CPSC.gov

YOLAAH Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

Vasicar 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units | CPSC.gov

Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

Rattan 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Rattan | CPSC.gov

Pounding Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Findriver and Weeksome | CPSC.gov

NFSVLB Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by NFSVLB | CPSC.gov

Marcus Adler Glove Recalls Julie and Judah Pajama Pants and Shorts Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children's Sleepwear | CPSC.gov

The Kalencom Corporation Recalls SARO Braided Crib Bumpers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban | CPSC.gov

Infant Innovations Recalls BabyBond Retractable Safety Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures | CPSC.gov

DR Power Equipment Reannounces and Expands Recall of Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard; New Remedy Available | CPSC.gov

Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Agrish Direct | CPSC.gov

