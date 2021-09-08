At-Impact Wins EUSS Tier II Contract supporting the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At-Impact announced today that it was awarded the End User Support Services (EUSS) Tier II contract to provide the USDA CEC with onsite and remote Information Technology (IT) support. At-Impact is a joint venture between NetImpact Strategies and Attain, LLC. At-Impact along with its teaming partner NuAxis Innovations brings deep domain expertise and insights to support CEC's large user base dispersed across more than 3,400 field, state, and headquarters offices across the U.S. and its territories, which includes: Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, and Pacific Basin.

The CEC, which is part of the USDA, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and provides IT customer support and a uniform management of the IT infrastructure and service delivery to USDA and Federal partners. At-Impact will support CEC's consolidation of their end user support, collaboration services, and infrastructure delivery to enable transformative approach to addressing end user support needs and enhance customer satisfaction levels.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to support USDA with our unique understanding and perspective of supporting Agriculture's mission along with the IT support needs of a large customer base of over 45,000 USDA end users," said Stephanie Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of NetImpact Strategies.

About At-Impact

At-Impact is a joint venture (JV) between Attain, LLC and NetImpact Strategies (NetImpact) under the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Mentor/Protégé program with NetImpact Strategies as lead Protégé. At-Impact offers two government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs) through NITAAC's CIO-SP3 contracts, one under the Small Business Group and another under the 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business Group. These two GWACs cover the entire gamut of IT needs across 140+ LCATS and combine cutting-edge technology with streamlined acquisitions and fast provisioning across Strategy and Management, Enterprise Security and Infrastructure, Digital Media, Performance Management, Strategic Vendor Relationships, and Process-based Solutions. To learn more, visit www.at-impact.com.

