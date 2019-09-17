At Last, a Smart Materials Event for Business Deals at the IDTechEx Show!

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big orders beat big equations any day. There are plenty of advanced materials events. Recently there were two in Osaka on the same days. However, they are essentially academic and there is a need for the exact opposite: an event focused on doing the next wave of business where all the customers are there throughout the value chain.

Some events manage to put chemicals suppliers in contact with added-value materials and device producers but the IDTechEx Show! in Santa Clara, California on Nov. 20-21 has it all. There will be over 270 exhibitors engaging with 3,500 attendees; seven parallel conferences and even master classes on Nov. 19 and 22, with matchmaking services and awards. Land the big order or at least come away "married" and famous!

Chemical and ink suppliers such as Asahi Kasei, ElectronInks and Sun Chemical will be selling to added value materials, process and subsystem companies such as the giant Flex and Pilkington in glass user interfaces, giant Foxconn or ABeetle and Tactotek with in-mold electronics. These sell to device and smart structure companies such as Faurecia for its "Plastronics" for vehicle interiors and Universal Displays making new OLEDs.

At the top of the supply chain are cars, aircraft, healthcare systems and so on. That is usually a weakness in such events, but here it is a strength. Meet BMW, Hyundai, Aston Martin, GM, Porsche, Geely (Volvo, Lotus etc). Meet Airbus and at least two other aircraft manufacturers.

Because the event is driven by the Ph.D. level analysts at IDTechEx seeing the future, there are surprises. Swatch is the world's leading watchmaker but here it will move on to healthcare wearables alongside Medtronic, Schreiner MediPharm and many others. All these people mentioned are not just wandering the floor, they are all presenting full length lectures. Other giants presenting are French utility Engie, computer maker Dell, CISCO, chip companies ARM, Intel and Renesas, Microsoft on artificial intelligence, DuPont on materials for drones, GE, Bosch.

Exhibiting new cutting edge technologies are top sponsors: AIM, Myant, Novacentrix, RAIN, Xenon, Afelim, giant Arkema with biosourced materials in its lineup, Ceradrop, Norcorp and VFP Ink Technologies. Exhibitor TOYOBO Group uses polymerization, modification, processing and biotechnologies for creating a better society. This year it exhibits dimensionally-stable polyimide film (Xenomax), the world's strongest fiber (Zylon) and stretchable conductive film (COCOMI). Exhibitor Xenoma's 'e-skin' monitors your activity and vital information.

To connect with others on these topics, join us at the IDTechEx Show! 2019, on Nov. 20-21 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA. Presenting the latest emerging technologies at one event, with seven concurrent conferences and a single exhibition covering Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage, Graphene, Internet of Things, Printed Electronics, Sensors and Wearable Technology. Please visit www.IDTechEx.com/USA to find out more.

Register your place by Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 to receive a 15% attendee discount.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies. Find out more at www.IDTechEx.com.

Source: Metro Hop

