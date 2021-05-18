At Mental Health Month's Halfway Mark, Bestselling Author/CEO Offers 6 Steps for Pandemic Relief

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 69 percent of Americans feeling the pandemic is improving, more workers will be expected to return to work, which can cause anxiety. Midway through May's mental health awareness month, one CEO is sharing six practices to help workers ease back into an onsite work pattern.

"First, slow down and breathe to soak in the moments you're experiencing now," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "Then apply a healthy dose of self-care by wrapping yourself up in nature and connecting with experiences that matter most to you, whether that be with friends, family or yourself alone."

Guest, who authored the bestseller All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, grew up in Montana close to friends and family who shaped his outlook.

"Next, you have to believe in yourself, that you are good enough, that you can do it," said Guest. "If you don't believe in yourself, lean on my grandpa's teaching: 'Fake it until you make it.' That's a great way to gain confidence and propel forward with any task you face."

With a clock in his USANA office that has all the numbers replaced with the word, "NOW," Guest believes it's important to learn lessons from life experiences but not to worry about the past.

"Another key is to live in the moment, enjoy the time you have now and to plan for the future with confidence," he said. "From my experience, planning for the future is exceptionally smart, but worrying about the future yields no good thing."

Service is a core value of Guest, who voluntarily gave unpaid service to people in the Netherlands when he was 19 to 21 years old.

"Lift another person up, look outside of yourself and see who can use your help, your smile and even your simple greeting today," said Guest. "When we lose ourselves in the service of others, we find strength and purpose, which energizes us to continue to progress toward happiness and accomplishments."

With an optimistic outlook even in the face of global challenges, Guest has found one secret that helps reset a person's balance.

"Convince yourself that everything will work out for you just fine," he said. "I've quoted a poem in my book called, 'Things Will Work Out,' which posits that when we look back at our lives, we will realize everything has indeed worked out. To continue that success, we should focus energy on current situations to ensure positive solutions. It's a simple and powerful concept."

Applying such practices can help today's workers prepare for post-pandemic office work and live a life today in harmony with one's core values.

"Because we are social beings, the year in isolation has thrown our flow of sociality. When we step back into a new normal world, many will likely be a bit wobbly stepping back into the office socially, we need to go easy on ourselves because it will all work out," said Guest, whose bestseller has been translated into five languages.

All proceeds from All the Right Reasons are directed to feed two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

