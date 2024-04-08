At Prophix Live! '24, Finance and Accounting Leaders Go All-In on Next-Gen Finance

Customers and Partners Recognized for Innovation; Attendees Gain Insight on Prophix One, Trends Impacting the Office of the CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix, a leading innovator in financial performance management, concluded its flagship conference, Prophix Live! '24, following a packed agenda that included the launch of Prophix One, a Financial Performance Platform, as well as customer and partner recognition awards. This year's event took place at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ, and served as a showcase for next-gen finance thought leadership, featuring discussions on the evolving role of the CFO, business efficiency, and the future of financial technology.

Customer and Partner Awards

Prophix regularly recognizes winning customer organizations for their innovative approaches to financial planning, financial close & consolidation, accounting & compliance, budgeting and reporting, resulting in integrated financial plans, as well as individual use of the Prophix Red Carpet customer advocacy portal. Partners are awarded for their excellence in guiding financial departments to leverage Prophix software to improve operational planning and strategic decision-making.

The 2024 Customer and Partner Award winners are:

"Congratulations to the Prophix customer and partner award winners and our sincere thanks to everyone who took part in Prophix Live! '24," said Alok Ajmera, Chief Executive Officer at Prophix. "It was our privilege to not only share the latest developments for our organization, including the launch of Prophix One, but also to have an opportunity to listen closely to finance professionals about their most urgent challenges and where next-gen technology can easily and confidently be applied."

Next-Gen Finance on the Agenda

Convening formally for the first time since 2019, approximately 500 members of the Prophix community of customers, partners, and advisors were treated to a program that included informational sessions, live demonstrations, and networking opportunities aimed at preparing attendees for the next generation of finance. This included the introduction of Prophix One, which provides a single-entry point and common authentication to address multiple jobs within the Office of the CFO, for a streamlined user experience and data sharing from one single version of the truth.

