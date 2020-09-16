At School or at Home, CompTIA Educational Resources Available to Aspiring Technology Professionals and Their Instructors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2020-21 academic year underway amid much uncertainty, CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry, is providing a degree of certainty for students interested in careers in information technology (IT) and the teachers and instructors who are educating them.

CompTIA today announced the availability of a large selection of digital educational resources on IT careers to inspire students and assist teachers, whether instruction is happening in a physical classroom, via remote learning or a combination of both.

"We want students to have all the information they need to learn about the broad selection of career options available with technology companies and in technical roles in virtually every other industry," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA. "We're committed to providing our partner educators and institutions with the resources and support they need in today's classroom to prepare young people for tomorrow's careers."

Even with the continuing uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic there remains an immediate need for workers in the technology sector and many other industries, including professional services, financial services, manufacturing and retail. More than 270,000 IT occupations have been added to the U.S. economy in the first eight months of 2020.1 Long-term projections for employment growth remains strong, with double-digit job growth projected for several tech occupations over the next several years.2

The free digital resources, available to more than 3,100 CompTIA Academic Partners across the United States, cover all facets of IT career opportunities, including detailed content about specific occupations, such as IT support, networking, cybersecurity, software and web development and data. Here are a few examples:

The CompTIA IT Career Path Roadmap, an interactive tool to help visualize career options from beginner to intermediate to advanced IT jobs.

The Future of Tech, an award-winning website to explore how technology is changing the way we live and work, and what's new and next in innovation.

Video vignettes on what it's like to work in IT.

A free career quiz to see if a tech career is right for you.

CompTIA's IT Certification Roadmap illustrates how professional credentials help build a successful career from new hire to advanced professional.

CompTIA Academic Partners are committed to educating and training the technology workers of today and tomorrow. Partners have access to a comprehensive solution that includes turn-key curriculum, learning resources and skills validation through CompTIA industry-recognized certifications. All of these resources are aimed at developing foundational tech literacy skills and inspiring students to explore careers in technology. Visit https://partners.comptia.org/become-a-partner/academy-partner for more information on the benefits of becoming a CompTIA Academic Partner.

The CompTIA Instructor Network is a worldwide community for instructors who provide CompTIA certification training. Network members collaborate, share best practices and receive valuable resources from CompTIA. Visit https://cin.comptia.org/ for more information on the benefits of joining the CompTIA Instructor Network.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy.

