The newest products, including the Wellness Bowl Boosters® and Wellness® CORE® line expansions, offer outcome-based nutrition options pet parents can see and pets will love.

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Wellness Pet Company, maker of premium natural food and treats for dogs and cats, is showcasing its latest work in nutritional innovation at SuperZoo, as the portfolio of brands continues to offer more options that foster a shared life of wellbeing between pets and pet parents.

At SuperZoo 2022, Wellness Pet Company Showcases Ongoing Product Expansion to Support a Shared Life of Wellbeing Across Portfolio of Brands, Including New Fresh Pet Food and Plant-Based Recipes

Most recently, Wellness Pet entered the fresh pet food sector, announcing the expansion of the Wellness Bowl Boosters® line with new Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™. Focused on complete and balanced nutrition, these recipes are expertly crafted to deliver health benefits pet parents can see with real, healthy ingredients selected at the peak of freshness and then frozen to lock in nutrients. Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ can be served alone as a nutritious meal or as a topper, as it is specially formulated to mix with kibble for a nutrition-supercharged bowl that will energize the pet and pet parent relationship at mealtime and support all that they love to do together.

The new product showcase at SuperZoo will feature the product launches of Wellness' first plant-based pet food recipes which began hitting retailer shelves earlier this year. Wellness CORE® Digestive Health Plant-Based kibble is a scientifically proven, complete and balanced meatless dog food crafted with probiotics and whole eggs to support dog's immune systems and whole-body health. New Wellness CORE® Immune Health Bowl Boosters® are a plant-based topper that allow pet parents to supplement their dog's food with an extra boost of flavor to help dogs stay healthy and active for the long term.

Wellness Complete Health Age Advantage features two new wet recipes, specially made for cats aged 7+ that support immunity, energy, healthy muscles, strong joints and healthy coats. Wellness has also expanded its portfolio for Kittens with scientifically crafted recipes that include high-quality proteins, DHA and taurine to support the unique needs of growing kittens, such as brain and eye development while also offering a range of recipes and forms to expand kitten taste buds and expose them to a variety of flavors for less picky cats! Wellness Complete Health Kitten has expanded with 5.5oz wet cans, a new wet seafood recipe (in 3oz & 5.5oz sizes), and a new grained dry food recipe. The top performing Wellness CORE Tiny Tasters portfolio also now includes new Kitten recipes in pate and minced, as well as new minced and flaked recipes for adult cats. These single-serve, easy to use pouches eliminate leftovers and food waste while promoting hydration and high-quality nutrition with proven outcomes for cats at any age.

As the product portfolio grows to offer greater variety and recipe options, digestive health from the inside out and at any age continues to be a top priority for next-generation pet parents. The Wellness CORE® Digestive Health line for dogs expanded earlier this year with Age Advantage and Puppy to better target the unique needs of dogs of all life stages. Crafted with a blend of prebiotic fibers and guaranteed levels of probiotics to support a healthy microbiome, these recipes support a happy belly for pups and aging dogs alike, which is key for total body health.

Expanded innovation from Wellness Pet Company this year also includes the WHIMZEES by Wellness Occupy product line to give dogs a fun and nutritional chewing challenge. WHIMZEES® by Wellness® Antlers kick off the line as rawhide-free chews with just six primary ingredients to give dogs a satisfying chewing experience while helping to clean their teeth. Veggie Ear and Ricebone chew variations will join the line later this year.

"As we continue to expand our product portfolios, we're offering greater variety to address the unique needs of pets, supporting shared wellbeing between pets and pet parents," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, Director of Consumer Experience at Wellness Pet Company. "We've seen first-hand what pet parents are interested in, including the demand for plant-based protein and fresh pet food options, with long-term benefits that pet parents can see for themselves. By making mealtime more meaningful to support your cat or dog's individual needs, you'll be able to enjoy all you do together even more."

New recipes will be on display at SuperZoo August 23-25th in Las Vegas, Nev. at Booth 3631.

In addition to its product portfolio, Wellness Pet Company continues to grow its efforts with The Wellness Foundation, having recently announced new support, funding and programming with Pet Partners, Pets & People and Boynton Health's PAWS charities. Pet Partners, the national leader in demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education, will have volunteer therapy animal handlers along with their registered therapy animals on-site at the Wellness Pet Company booth on Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 25, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PST.

