At the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, the naked-eye 3D LED opening performance presented by Unilumin amazed the audience

Unilumin Group., Ltd.

23 Aug, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) Ice Hockey Women's World Championship Division I Group A kicked off in Shenzhen on Sunday. Teams from six countries, including the host China, as well as Denmark, Norway, Austria, Slovakia and the Netherlands, with a total of 350 players are competing in the single round-robin tournament, playing a total of 15 matches over five days.

Shenzhen made Chinese sporting history as the first city in Southern China to host a top-level international ice hockey tournament. The tournament will be the highest-level international women's ice hockey competition ever held in China after the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The magnificent launch show was created by Unilumin Group, a leading enterprise in the LED industry. Combining Lingnan architecture, Shenzhen spring bamboo shoots and other symbolic imagery, Unilumin's creative content team produced a song of ice and fire for the audience using naked-eye 3D LED display, projection and other technology.

The intense tournament attracted a large audience. One spectator from Shenzhen said, "I am very excited to see ice hockey in the south and I brought my children to see it specially. The opening show was very eye-catching."

The world will be focusing on Shenzhen and will once again witness the love and passion the Chinese people have for ice sports. Vice Mayor Zhang Hua said that Shenzhen is working hard to build an internationally renowned city of ice and snow sports.

As a leading company in LED technology, Unilumin will continue to improve its integrated "hardware + software + content + interaction" solution, making full use of technological power to aid Shenzhen's development.

Based on rich creative experience and independent research of digital content, Unilumin Group now has a professional creative team which can provide innovative content solution production services across the full creative process; from material selection, planning, modeling to rendering and testing.

Unilumin has previously provided professional products and technology for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the CBA All-Star Weekend, the 2023 Women's Ice World Championships, among other events.

