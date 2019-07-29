ATA Statement on Highway Reauthorization Bill Release

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear made this statement today after the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee released text of its surface transportation reauthorization bill:

"We thank Chairman Barrasso and Ranking Member Carper for taking this important first step toward reauthorizing our nation's surface transportation systems.

"The strength of our economy relies on sound roads and bridges, as more than 70% of our nation's goods travel by highway on the back of trucks. With the right investment, we can stem America's deepening infrastructure crisis and instead achieve a 21st century infrastructure worthy of the world's leading economy.

"We look forward to working closely with this committee and the other relevant committees on a legislative package that includes the long-term, sustainable funding that our highway programs critically need."

