Ataccama Appoints Jay Limburn as Chief Product Officer

Former IBM AI lead Limburn will speak at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 on the importance of trusted high-quality data for successful AI initiatives

BOSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, today announced the appointment of Jay Limburn to the newly formed position of Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Limburn joins Ataccama's leadership team to further enhance the company's AI and SaaS capabilities to deliver market-leading data quality, data governance and master data management solutions for large enterprises.

Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer, Ataccama

Limburn's appointment comes at a pivotal time in the rapidly growing data management solutions market as enterprise data scales exponentially. Limburn will set the strategic direction for product development and innovation, expanding AI functionality within the Ataccama ONE platform and expediting the company's cloud-based offerings, ensuring customers are equipped to capitalize on data growth.

Previously, Limburn served as Vice President of Product Management at IBM. In this role, he oversaw the data management division which developed and delivered the data and AI roadmap, including the 2023 launch of IBM watsonx AI. During his 15-year tenure, Limburn also held several product leadership positions at IBM, contributing to the division's strategy on data governance, quality, privacy and catalog capabilities within the IBM platform to support regulation compliance for customers.

Mike McKee, CEO, Ataccama, said, "Every boardroom conversation today focuses on the huge potential of AI as a business differentiator with its ability to turn data into a strategic asset that powers better decision-making and growth. At Ataccama, we are committed to empowering customers with the right foundation for AI adoption by ensuring their business data is clean and of high quality. Jay's technology expertise and data strategy leadership will help Ataccama to accelerate our innovation roadmap and address our customers' business challenges."

In regards to his appointment, Limburn said, "Generative AI is a once-in-a-decade technology disruption. Having introduced AI in 2015 and generative AI in 2023 to its platform, Ataccama has always been ahead of the curve in embracing new technologies that drive better business outcomes for customers. With its fast-paced, vibrant culture and ambitious vision, I'm genuinely excited to join such a dynamic team."

Ataccama at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, June 3-6

In his first week at Ataccama, Limburn will deliver a joint talk with Prasad Rani, VP of Data Engineering at TCW Group, an Ataccama customer, at Snowflake's annual summit. Ataccama is a Premier Snowflake partner that provides a complete data management platform which has enabled TCW to maximize the value of its migration to Snowflake. The session will address how Ataccama helped TCW solve the challenge of finding, understanding and trusting its data to prepare for the migration, and enabling it to significantly scale data cataloging and profiling and achieve 95% time savings from faster processing.

The joint solution from Ataccama and Snowflake, a leader in data warehousing, provides companies with trusted, scalable, AI-ready data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Ataccama's native integration with Snowflake Data Cloud delivers data quality and governance to provide full understanding of and trust in enterprise data in order to increase the efficiency of AI projects, mitigate regulatory and security risks, and provide confidence in making critical business decisions.

The Ataccama and TCW Group joint talk will take place on Thursday, 6 June, at 11-11.20am PT in the Basecamp (Expo Hall) South Theater 1.

Ataccama will be at booth #1333 during the summit, which is held June 3-6 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco.

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. The Ataccama ONE unified platform enables hundreds of companies around the world to create high-quality data products that support business initiatives and AI projects while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

SOURCE Ataccama