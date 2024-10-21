Ataccama Enhances AI, Security and Productivity in Ataccama One Data Management Platform

Data-intensive industries like Financial services, insurance, and manufacturing can solve data quality challenges more quickly and accurately to drive greater business value and ROI.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, today announced the release of Ataccama ONE v15.3, an update to its data management platform that significantly increases the ROI for customers. Ataccama ONE v15.3 is the most full-featured, versatile product to date and empowers data teams to monitor, manage, and utilize data to enhance security and compliance and expand their customer value and footprint.

"Data leaders are focused on maximizing the power of quality data to boost productivity and support better decision-making across their enterprises. With v15.3, we focused on delivering the tools and functionality our users need to deliver clean data that can generate reliable insights and establish a culture of data trust throughout the business," said Jessie Smith, VP of Data Quality at Ataccama. "In this release, we've focused on what our customers want and what will help them solve real data challenges and automate data tasks for increased efficiency."

Key highlights of Ataccama ONE v15.3

This latest version delivers powerful new capabilities and enhancements designed to boost productivity, strengthen security and empower users to derive greater business value from their data assets:

1. Greater productivity and accuracy with AI generation of test data: we are continually expanding our ONE AI capabilities within the Ataccama ONE platform to assist teams with faster, accurate data processing. With a click of a button, users can use AI to generate test data which covers more edge cases, improving the completeness of rules and saving time for end users.

2. Enhanced data security to facilitate compliance: enterprise data security is critical for regulatory compliance and reputation management. The 2024 Forrester Research Total Economic Impact Study for Ataccama found $1.3 million worth of value is derived from risk mitigation and avoidance of fines associated with compliance.

Protect at-risk data quickly and confidently: enhanced functionality to ensure high quality and trustworthy data to enable organizations to protect sensitive and PII data by managing access and applying appropriate security controls.

Automated data hiding: Ataccama ONE now provides automatic data hiding to prevent misuse, unauthorized access and data leakage or breaches, so data samples are only available to relevant users.

: Ataccama ONE now provides automatic data hiding to prevent misuse, unauthorized access and data leakage or breaches, so data samples are only available to relevant users. Centralized credential management: as an extension of existing integration with Microsoft Azure Key Vault, data teams can now connect their HashiCorp directly. This streamlines management and removes the need to share the credentials with other services.

3. Monitoring data quality at scale for efficiency and trust in data: Ataccama ONE v15.3 provides unparalleled fast, accurate and cost-effective processing performance for even the heaviest data processing cases. This ensures users have the most up-to-date and accurate data to work from at all times, helping them move business initiatives forward successfully.

Faster processing with data slicing: data teams can now run data quality monitoring on the latest increment of large data sets, with slices created based on time range, with monitoring run on a scheduled basis. Processing is faster with the smaller portion of data, reducing the consumption of computation resources and licensing costs.

Assured data quality: accelerate data quality rule creation with AI-generated test data, and streamline rule application with intelligent suggestions and auto-hiding of non-matching rules. This allows rules to be applied faster and reduces unintentional human error, adding to data quality assurance.

Ataccama ONE v15.3 is available now. Find out more and request more information here: https://www.ataccama.com/platform

Join us at Ataccama FWRD , a virtual event on October 24, 2024 at 9am-1pm EDT which features a series of panel discussions, fireside chats and keynote speeches from Ataccama with industry experts, customers and partners, centered on the future of data management and AI. Chief Data Officers and Heads of Data Management can register for the event here: https://www.ataccama.com/fwrd

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. The Ataccama ONE unified platform enables hundreds of companies around the world to create high-quality data products that support business initiatives and AI projects while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

