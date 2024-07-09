Ataccama Named a Leader in Data Observability

Industry analysts Gartner and Everest Group recognize Ataccama's technology and vision in latest market landscape reports.

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama has been named a Leader by independent analyst Everest Group in its Data Observability Technology Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 . The Ataccama ONE data management platform was recognized for its ability to scale proactive data quality monitoring and real-time issue detection across an entire organization. The Everest Group Assessment evaluates solutions based on market impact and the technology capability and vision to deliver products successfully.

In June, Gartner cited Ataccama as a representative vendor in its latest Gartner Market Guide for Data Observability , further reinforcing our ability to deliver the high-quality, clean data that enterprises need to accelerate business growth with AI.

Data observability is the ability of an organization to understand the state of its data based on the information it collects and the signals it receives about that data, such as data quality issues, anomalies, or schema changes. Ataccama's highly automated, scalable approach combines AI and rules-based monitoring and detection for critical data across the whole source system. It detects data incidents and sends alerts to notify relevant stakeholders, ensuring bad data is caught before it causes issues.

Dan West, Head of Data Management at T-Mobile, an Ataccama customer, said, "Data observability is crucial in a data-first AI organization, ensuring quality and transparency, preventing issues, and fostering trust in AI systems for accurate, data-driven decisions."

Data observability becomes crucial as organizations expand, with data quality issues costing companies on average 20 percent of their revenue. Ataccama's Data Observability provides a comprehensive, proactive approach to monitoring data quality and structure, overall health of data systems, and business term detection, saving companies time and money by automating the manual and repetitive tasks required for managing data quality.

"The AI goldrush has emphasized the critical need for quality data, yet most companies today are struggling to clean and manage their data, which hampers AI implementation efforts," said Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer, Ataccama. "If data is a vital part of your operations, your customer service, your innovation roadmap and any other mission-critical aspects of your business, then observability should be baked into your data strategy to ensure success. Ataccama's vision is to deliver best-in-class, cloud-based data quality available across all systems and environments to empower our customers with trusted data."

High quality data that is accurate, usable and trustworthy is required by many specific business operations. This includes both defensive initiatives such as regulatory compliance reporting and operation reporting, and offensive initiatives such as customer 360, marketing segmentation and targeting, or AI/ML model training.



About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. The Ataccama ONE unified platform enables hundreds of companies around the world to create high-quality data products that support business initiatives and AI projects while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

