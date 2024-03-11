Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

Delivery of generative AI capabilities and over 25% business growth year-over-year position Ataccama at the forefront of the expanding data management market.

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, has been named a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions. Gartner included only 13 data quality solution vendors in the 2024 report, which has been renamed this year to include 'Augmented', to emphasize the need for AI-based automation and augmentation capabilities in solving emerging data quality issues. Ataccama 's generative AI-powered technology is designed to address the specific challenges facing Chief Data Officers and all heads of data functions and deliver quality data insights that support competitive performance and growth.

Catherine Yoshida, Manager Data Governance & Data Architecture, IT - Corporate, at Teranet, said, "Our multi-year strategy for our ongoing relationship with Ataccama aims to achieve 'Mature to Manage' maturity by continuously improving data quality, governance, data lineage, and integration, ensuring Teranet's agility, maintaining its reputation for data excellence, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and partners."

Around 2.5 billion gigabytes of data is estimated to be generated every day in 2024, and the value of the data quality tools market is expected to reach almost $11 billion by 2028 as organizations seek to validate, manage, and extract usable intelligence. When properly managed, data can provide powerful insights to support multiple business growth targets by predicting customer behavior trends to enable more accurate targeting, identifying underserved markets, and steering innovation in new directions. Customers like T-Mobile, GlaxoSmithKline, and Lloyds Banking Group are among those using Ataccama to manage and monitor data integrity, detect quality issues, and implement master data management best practices to ensure trustworthy business information is delivered to systems and users across organizations in real-time.

Mike McKee, CEO Ataccama, said, "We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions for the 11th time recognizes Ataccama for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Enterprises today are facing ever-scaling data lakes and struggling to get the clean, observable data they need for extracting actionable insights that support company goals. We are committed to long-term investment in AI and delivering best-in-class quality solutions to our customers, addressing their pain points to help them solve their data challenges. In this way, we are materially transforming data from an operational cost center into a powerful asset that creates strategic, tangible value for the business."

Ataccama's AI-based platform is designed to enable heads of data to organize, streamline and facilitate data by automating important but routine, manual work like classifying data or spotting anomalies to improve data hygiene. This frees up users to focus on more valuable activities such as insights mining to identify new opportunities for business growth and getting trustworthy, useful data to business leaders across the organization. Being named a Leader in the latest Gartner report supports Ataccama's robust innovation and growth vision to deliver best-in-class technology solutions to its customers tackling today's unprecedented data challenges.

Download the report to learn:

How data quality technology has changed and matured in the past year

What to look for in data quality software to your support your program

The Gartner perception of the strengths and cautions for individual vendors

Why Ataccama is named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant

