Ataccama ONE v15 Accelerates Data Quality Transformation for Enterprises

News provided by

Ataccama

27 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

Ataccama's AI-powered solution cuts through data chaos to help users extract trustworthy insights for accelerating business initiatives.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, today announced the availability of Ataccama ONE v15, the latest version of its unified platform which enables enterprises to develop a high quality data environment. Trustworthy data enables accuracy of insights which are crucial for effective commercial oversight, marketing and sales targeting, regulatory compliance, and insights to innovation opportunities, and the new version lowers the barriers to entry for business and technical users.

Continue Reading

Catherine Yoshida, Manager Data Governance & Data Architecture, IT - Corporate, at Teranet, said, "One of the major reasons I invested into Ataccama is because of their product roadmap. With the updates in version 15, it means I can grow Ataccama in the business alongside our own growth; we grow together! Ataccama ONE really is a one-stop-solution. That means everyone is capable of fully understanding our data asset inventory to power the next stage of our growth and ambitions."

Offering comprehensive self-service functionality and a generative AI-enhanced interface for faster user workflows, Ataccama ONE v15 delivers exceptional time to value for customers. Enhanced AI features in the platform provides an assisted user experience which allows all users to extract information and insights quickly and easily by simply asking for what they need using plain text language rather than code and reviewing AI-augmented suggestions. Data teams can treat potential issues with the capability to proactively validate data at source, and also transform and cleanse existing data in minutes, enabling them to reallocate time and energy away from routine, manual tasks to more valuable work.

Jessica Smith, VP of Data Quality, Ataccama, said, "Giving our customers greater control over their data modernization strategy is central to helping them manage and share trustworthy data across their entire organization. Our highly available, cloud-based platform removes the need for organizations to manage the product so they can focus on managing their data, delivering value to the business and contributing to company goals. With this release, we are empowering business and technical users in data-driven enterprises to support their AI-driven initiatives and the development of mature, company-wide, data literacy strategies."

Ataccama ONE v15 helps enterprises to make sense of their data effectively by delivering:

  • Unprecedented speed and simplicity: the cloud-based Ataccama ONE platform delivers unrivaled data quality, security and compliance with regulation and internal policies, and hybrid data processing, all in one place. Business users can easily utilize the self-service web app for quick data consumption, modification of data rules and values, creation of new business use cases, and gain insights for innovation.
  • Enhanced AI capabilities to support all users: AI facilitates processes such as the automatic detection of relevant DQ rules, faster configuration of data sets, streamlining data catalog management, and fast information retrieval from the product documentation via a new, public portal. For business users, AI-powered search supports queries and provides suggestions, making clean data more accessible to all than ever before. The AI capabilities enable the use of natural language for Text to SQL and SQL to Text conversion, making it easier for non-technical users to extract value from data and create content.
  • Improved insights to deliver business value: the redesigned data lineage visualization diagram facilitates understanding the data with upstream and downstream analysis of data lineage and enables faster resolution of DQ issues. Teams across the wider business can trust the data they access to support fast and effective decision-making, unlocking new business opportunities, and identifying cross-sell and upsell potential. This also facilitates an improvement in data management practices in the company, increasing overall data maturity.

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management across cloud and hybrid environments. With more than 200 active customers around the globe, we enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

SOURCE Ataccama

Also from this source

Data Quality Leader Ataccama Releases ONE AI

Data Quality Leader Ataccama Releases ONE AI

Ataccama, a market-leading unified data management platform provider, today announced the release of ONE AI and with it, the availability of...
Ataccama Announces Major Growth and Innovation Push, Names Mike McKee Chief Executive Officer

Ataccama Announces Major Growth and Innovation Push, Names Mike McKee Chief Executive Officer

Ataccama, a market-leading unified data management platform provider, today announced it has appointed Mike McKee as its CEO. On October 1, 2023,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.