Ataccama ONE Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama , an AI-powered data management company, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplaces enables customers to consolidate billing, simplify procurement, and realize faster time to value by leveraging AWS credits and existing Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) Commitments to purchase Ataccama's data quality, data governance and master data management solutions.

Ataccama ONE is a unified platform with a generative AI-enhanced interface offering comprehensive self-service functionality that supports users to develop a high quality data environment. Business and data teams can easily collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance.

Recognized as a Leader by Gartner® in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions, Ataccama's solutions deliver instantly available, high-quality data to drive innovation and deliver measurable outcomes with confidence. Offering seamless integration, Ataccama ONE enables customers to maximize the proven operational expertise, maturity, reliability, security, and performance from the deep functionality of AWS cloud services.

"Ataccama ONE has been built with and deployed on AWS since its inception. The AWS relationship has been integral to enabling data democratization with instantly available, high quality data for our customers throughout their data-driven digital transformation," said Martin Damovsky, Cloud Governance Lead at Ataccama and AWS Hero . "Expanding our partnership with AWS simplifies procurement for enterprises and facilitates market penetration for our joint solutions."

The comprehensive self-service functionality and user-friendly interface of Ataccama ONE allows for smoother implementation and ease of use for technical and business users, driving substantial productivity increases of 30-50%. Findings* also indicate a potential reduction in TCO and solution maintenance costs of up to 25% and mitigation of up to 4x the risk of penalties, fraud and breaches. By shifting from silos to a unified approach, Ataccama delivers more usable data and better data management to facilitate team collaboration across the entire organization and improve business outcomes.

To learn more, visit the Ataccama AWS Marketplace listing . Ataccama Professional Services is now also directly available on the AWS Marketplace to support organizations from initial setup through to optimizing the full potential of their Ataccama investment.

* Source: The Total Economic Impact™ by Forrester (2023) conducted across selected Ataccama customers.

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. The Ataccama ONE unified platform enables hundreds of companies around the world to create high-quality data products that support business initiatives and AI projects while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

