Ataccama Positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions

Ataccama has placed in the report 11 consecutive times

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama , a leading unified data management platform provider, has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions. This is the second consecutive year Ataccama has been named a Leader in this report.

"Once again, Ataccama has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions, which we believe to be a reflection of the value we provide to our customers around the world," said Michal Klaus, chief executive officer of Ataccama. "Large enterprises are increasingly turning to Ataccama ONE because we provide the best automated data quality experience, ensuring that they have trustworthy data on which they can rely to make critical business decisions."

Per Gartner , "Good quality data provides better leads, better understanding of customers and better customer relationships. Data quality is a competitive advantage that D&A leaders need to improve upon continuously."

The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Suite is an all-in-one automated data quality solutions tool that enables users to quickly understand the state of their data by validating and improving it, preventing harmful data from entering systems, while constantly monitoring data quality with little effort due to AI-powered augmentation. The platform's data quality features and abilities include Data Catalog and Business Glossary, Master Data Management, Reference Data Management and Data Stories. All modules are seamlessly integrated into Ataccama ONE.

The company recently released the early access version of its new, fully automated data observability module, available as a SaaS solution at portal.ataccama.com. Ataccama ONE Data Observability enables companies to ensure high data quality on top of analytical platforms such as Snowflake without any need for extensive configuration. Users can now try a read-only version of the module and request to join the free trial.

According to a senior account executive in the provider industry , "Ataccama ONE has streamlined our innovation process by enabling our data teams to work and stay innovative at breakneck speed while retaining our data integrity, safety and control. It has also combined data quality, master data management and data governance into a single unified solution to make all these processes easy, effective and speedier so we can do more in less time." More first-hand experiences and reviews of Ataccama ONE users can be viewed by visiting the Gartner® Peer Insights™ page.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be accessed from the Ataccama website at www.ataccama.com/analyst-research/gartner-magic-quadrant-data-quality-solutions-2022.

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables enterprise data democratization with a unified platform for automated data quality, MDM, and metadata management across cloud and hybrid environments. We enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

