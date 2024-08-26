Ataccama Recognized as Strong Contender in Forrester Data Catalog Wave Report 2024

Forrester highlights Ataccama's unparalleled data quality and observability and vision to deliver trust in data to accelerate enterprise business initiatives.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama , an AI-powered data management company, has been named a Strong Contender by independent analyst house, Forrester, in its first edition of the Forrester Data Catalog Wave Report which evaluates enterprise data catalog providers. Forrester has recognized Ataccama as having commendable proficiency in ensuring data quality and observability, and highlighted the advanced genAI capabilities that distinguish Ataccama's offerings by enabling self-service for all business users.

"We are excited to be named a Strong Contender in the report and recognized for our continued focus and expertise in the data management market," said Jessie Smith, VP of Data Quality, Ataccama. "The reality is that to stay competitive, enterprises today must become data-driven businesses. Quality data provides valuable insights to leaders and transforms the potential of AI projects to fuel business growth, expand customer footprint, streamline operations, reduce costs, and ensure compliance. However, such initiatives will fail if business users cannot trust their data. Data quality and cataloging is critical to ensuring that all data is fit for purpose and that data consumers are empowered to leverage quality data to drive better business outcomes."

Quality data is imperative to solving business challenges

In its analysis, Forrester emphasizes the importance of comprehensive data and AI cataloging to AI readiness and Ataccama's data catalog is the first critical step in delivering data quality and enabling sophisticated enterprise-grade data governance. The unified Ataccama ONE data management platform not only provides a robust data catalog but also delivers data quality and master data management solutions to help organizations establish a single source of truth by documenting all data assets from all sources and environments, and ensures this is always up to date with automated data discovery and data observability.

Leading global mobile and 5G carrier, T-Mobile , uses Ataccama's solution to connect all of its data sources and ensure enterprise-grade data governance through continuous automated data scanning, classification and protection of sensitive assets. This enables T-Mobile to secure its data and protect itself against third-party attacks, comply with industry and regulatory requirements, and achieve competitive advantage by predicting behavior and intent to better serve its customers.

Daniel West, Data Management Lead at T-Mobile, said, "Ataccama has been pivotal in helping T-Mobile secure our vision of understanding our customers so well, we know when they have problems almost before they do."

Automation, AI and data democratization are transforming enterprises today

Ataccama's commitment to innovation in data quality, MDM, generative AI and personalized customer service were identified by Forrester for delivering unparalleled data quality and observability to customers. An additional strength highlighted in the report is how Ataccama's data catalog capabilities ensure data consumers can find and understand the right data assets they need, as technical metadata has little value without business metadata.

Ataccama's AI-enabled platform empowers data consumers to be self-sufficient by using AI automation to easily fix data issues without needing support from technical people. This maintains data quality and allows them to collaborate with others and independently extract value from quality data for their business use cases, nurturing a data-driven culture throughout the entire organization.

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management across cloud and hybrid environments. With more than 200 active customers around the globe, we enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

