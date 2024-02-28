Atakama Announces General Availability of Its Browser Security Platform, Redefining Security for Today's Window of Work

New Managed Browser Security and Insights Platform Paired with '50 for 50' Program for New Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atakama, the leader in innovative and flexible cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of SMBs is delighted to announce the General Availability of its Atakama Browser Security Platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This milestone follows a series of over 40 highly successful beta deployments positioning Atakama to revolutionize how MSPs safeguard the browser for their clients.

The Atakama Browser Security Platform extension empowers MSPs to deliver comprehensive browser security and policy enforcement to their clients while experiencing unparalleled insights into browser and SaaS application activity. MSPs can now safeguard against cyber threats that traverse the browser, to ensure a seamless and secure browsing experience, while reducing tool sprawl.

Daniel H. Gallancy, Co-Founder and CEO of Atakama, emphasized the pivotal role of browser security in the modern MSP security stack, stating, "Atakama's Browser Security Platform equips MSPs with the arsenal needed to stay ahead of emerging threats, gain unique insights into browser and SaaS application usage, and deliver unparalleled protection to their clients. By harnessing the power of actionable insights and cutting-edge security controls, MSPs can confidently safeguard their clients' window of work."

To maximize accessibility as a core offering, Atakama's Browser Security Platform product availability is coupled with a '50 for 50' program offering MSPs a compelling commercial incentive to integrate Atakama into their core stack. Immediate benefits include tier-based pricing and month-to-month contracts with a generous 50% discount upon committing to deploy Atakama to a minimum of 50% of their total endpoints.

Key features of the browser extension include:

Insights and Monitoring: Collect, measure, analyze, and report on browser and web application usage data. Uncover trends and identify anomalies for diagnostics and remediation.

Browser Security Controls: Timely management and enforcement of browser and extension updates, along with maintaining secure browser sessions, ensures users access websites and SaaS applications effortlessly without compromising security.

Anti-Phishing, Anti-Malware, and DNS Filtering: Web traffic filtering to prevent phishing, malware, and other threats. Category-based content filtering to ensure compliance with policies for appropriate usage of corporate resources.

Credentials Analysis: Monitor and report on user password misuse, weaknesses, and vulnerabilities to improve credential cyber-hygiene.

Data Leakage Control: Monitor and restrict the web-based transfer of personally identifiable information through data masking and webpage watermarking to safeguard against the sharing of sensitive or proprietary information.

"In today's digital landscape, where users seamlessly navigate their daily work through web browsers, the imperative for MSPs to integrate robust browser security solutions into their core services has never been more pressing. As the gateway to productivity and collaboration, the browser is not just a window to the online world but a crucial interface that demands advanced protection. Now is the opportune moment for MSPs to fortify their clients' digital experiences and shield them from evolving cyber threats by incorporating browser security solutions into their service repertoire," said Matthew Nikravesh, President of Solarus Technologies Inc.

MSPs attending Right of Boom 2024 in Las Vegas, NV from March 6th to 8th, are invited to witness the Atakama Browser Security Platform in action and discover the benefits of protecting their clients' window of work with managed browser security. Schedule a time to meet with the team at booth #504 here.

