ATB Financial Delivers Better, Faster Service Just 6 Months After Moving to Genesys Cloud

Alberta, Canada's largest financial institution, rapidly completes complex migration from legacy on-premises systems to the cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATB Financial (ATB), the largest Alberta-based financial institution, can now deliver better, faster service after moving to Genesys Cloud, the innovation platform from the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions . Genesys® (www.genesys.com) partnered with ATB to transform the way it connects with customers, providing better experiences on each interaction.

Genesys Cloud replaced three disparate, legacy, on-premises solutions, which could not fully map the customer journey. "Our previous systems were all in need of upgrades," said Dwayne Calder, managing director, Insights & Enablement for ATB's Client Care. "Even the latest versions wouldn't have enabled us to effectively manage experiences across voice and digital channels."

Now, with Genesys Cloud, ATB has a single, open technology platform to connect all interactions from virtually every channel for its more than 750,000 customers. As a result, ATB's ability to manage and measure customer experiences has become exponentially better.

ATB migrated its entire contact center infrastructure to Genesys Cloud in only six months and was completely stable in just two days. "Not only did we go all-in with cloud very quickly, we're reaping the rewards of a much more cost-effective platform," Calder explained. "In addition to tremendous support from the Genesys Professional Services team, a big factor of our success was our change management plan. We leveraged our frontline ATB Financial team members to become the subject matter experts for their peers, helping with adoption and buy-in."

Calder added, "We're thrilled with Genesys Cloud, our results to date, and the company's vision for product innovation, security and stability. With its immediate and continuous delivery of new functionality, we can easily adopt technology advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) without expensive and time-intensive on-premises solution upgrades."

Built on an award-winning, modern SaaS architecture, Genesys Cloud is open, scalable and secure, giving businesses a battle-tested platform that's validated with real-world loads and scaling. Genesys Cloud provides brands what they need now to innovate and differentiate themselves at every customer touchpoint. It's simple to connect data, processes and systems through open APIs, powerful orchestration and built-in integrations — enabling customers to extend Genesys Cloud capabilities or customize the platform for their unique requirements.

About ATB Financial

With $54.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution. But don't let that fool you—we're so much more than a bank. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times, and today we have 174 branches, 143 agencies, a Client Care Center, four entrepreneur centers, and mobile and online banking. And did you know we're fast becoming the digital bank and the bank for entrepreneurs? We're already the place to work for our more than 5,500 team members who love to serve close to 770,000 customers in 247 Alberta communities. To find out more, visit us at atb.com .

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premises and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and the Genesys blog .

©2019 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys and the Genesys logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

