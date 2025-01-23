ATB Financial Empowers Employees with Google AI

Following a successful pilot program last year, the largest financial institution headquartered in Western Canada deployed Gemini for Workspace to its more than 5,000 team members

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that ATB Financial, a leading financial institution in Alberta, Canada, has successfully deployed Gemini for Google Workspace to its more than 5,000 team members, giving them access to and education around generative AI in tools like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more.

ATB Financial, a long-standing Google Workspace customer, has provided its team members with Workspace's secure, enterprise-level productivity tools for years, helping its teams streamline communication and collaboration. The company's decision last year to implement generative AI across these tools was driven by the positive outcomes of a successful pilot program where hundreds of ATB Financial employees used AI to draft marketing materials, analyze data, summarize content, and more.

Individuals in the pilot reported an average time savings of up to two hours per week, with 60% stating they were able to accomplish more with the same amount of time or take on additional responsibilities. The strong results from the pilot propelled ATB Financial to move swiftly to deploy Gemini for Workspace company-wide. An industry leader and innovator, ATB Financial is now among the first major financial institutions in Canada to empower all of its team members with Google Workspace generative AI tools.

"Our vision is to lead the industry in delivering exceptional client experiences," said John Tarnowski, Chief Client Experience and Technology Officer at ATB Financial. "Providing our team members with the most innovative tools is key to achieving this. Last year, we became the first major financial institution in Canada to empower all of our team members with Google AI in Workspace. In the pilot program, we saw that Google AI offered significant time savings and productivity gains for team members, allowing them to automate routine tasks, access information quickly, and collaborate more effectively, all while ensuring data is secure and trustworthy. Today, we're confident this technology will help all of our team members succeed in their roles, while delivering even more exceptional experiences to our more than 820,000 clients."

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way people and organizations succeed in today's digital economy, enabling employees–even in highly regulated industries– to work more efficiently," said Kristina Behr, VP, Product Management for Collaboration Apps, Google Workspace. "We've been a proud partner of ATB Financial's collaboration journey and believe Gemini for Workspace will help its diverse and distributed teams deliver new innovation for the business."

Over the past year, more than 100,000 customers used Gemini for Workspace to redefine the way they work. We've learned from all of our customers, including ATB Financial, that AI is foundational to the future of work and its transformative power should be accessible to businesses and employees around the world. Today, the best of Google AI is included in Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, bringing the latest generative AI capabilities to our business customers without the need to purchase any add-ons.

Google Workspace is a suite of productivity apps, including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Meet, Vids, and more, that are trusted by more than 3 billion users and over 10 million paying customers. Google Workspace helps people and teams do their best work across any device, from anywhere. AI has been used in Google Workspace for years to improve grammar, efficiency, security, and more with features like Smart Reply, Smart Compose, and malware and phishing protection in Gmail. Now, Gemini for Google Workspace brings AI into the entire suite.

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

With $62.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 820,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com . For more information or interview requests, please contact: ATB Financial, Media Relations [email protected] .

