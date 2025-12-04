Google Workspace Study Reveals More Than 90% of Rising Leaders Want AI With Personalization

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Google Workspace —the suite of AI productivity tools, including Gmail, Drive, Meet, and more, that is trusted by more than 3 billion users and over 11 million paying customers—released findings from its second-annual "Young Leaders" survey. Conducted by The Harris Poll and commissioned by Google Workspace, the study is based on a survey of more than 1,000 United States-based knowledge workers ages 22 to 39 years old who currently have, or aspire to hold, a leadership position at work.

New expectation: AI that offers personalized responses

The research revealed that 92% of young leaders want AI with personalization. This means that any output generated by AI is tailored to user preferences, such as an individual's writing style or an organization's brand guidelines, as well as contextually relevant information, like content from email correspondence, planning documents, meeting notes, and more.

The study also found that more personalization from AI:

May increase usage: While young leaders are strong adopters of AI, 90% of respondents say they would be more inclined to use AI at work if responses were personalized.

While young leaders are strong adopters of AI, 90% of respondents say they would be more inclined to use AI at work if responses were personalized. Delivers tangible business benefits: Personalized AI offers a dual benefit, as it can boost both efficiency for workers and potentially an organization's ROI of AI. Respondents say that AI-generated responses that are tailored to their specific context would be helpful for saving time (90%) and improving productivity (88%).

Personalized AI offers a dual benefit, as it can boost both efficiency for workers and potentially an organization's ROI of AI. Respondents say that AI-generated responses that are tailored to their specific context would be helpful for saving time (90%) and improving productivity (88%). Can improve mobile-first communication: In the age of hybrid work, communication often happens on-the-go and across various devices. A staggering 89% of respondents indicate they would feel more comfortable sending a lengthy email from their phone if AI could accurately capture their personal tone and style, as well as any relevant context.

"The era of one-size-fits-all AI is over," said Yulie Kwon Kim, Vice President of Product, Google Workspace. "Our research shows that personalized AI is no longer a nice-to-have—it's the baseline expectation for rising leaders who rely on AI at work."

Young leaders are becoming AI architects

The study also found that young leaders are evolving from passive users into dynamic AI architects. This shift is demonstrated in their hands-on approach to how they:

Create custom AI workflows: Young leaders are taking a hands-on approach to tailor AI to their unique needs. Findings show that 85% are confident in their ability to personalize their AI systems, while 77% already describe themselves as "active designers" of their AI workflows.

Young leaders are taking a hands-on approach to tailor AI to their unique needs. Findings show that 85% are confident in their ability to personalize their AI systems, while 77% already describe themselves as "active designers" of their AI workflows. Leverage AI agents: Thirty three percent of young leaders surveyed said they use AI agents for both personal and work tasks. And among those who use AI agents, 88% view them as collaborative partners.

Thirty three percent of young leaders surveyed said they use AI agents for both personal and work tasks. And among those who use AI agents, 88% view them as collaborative partners. Seek customizable solutions: Even as young leaders build sophisticated AI toolkits, they see opportunity for more customizable solutions. Ninety percent of respondents want more options or features that help generate tailored, personalized content.

"Young leaders are writing the playbooks for AI in the workplace," Kwon Kim said. "Instead of simply accepting this technology with a one-size-fits-all mindset, they're designing curated workflows and collaborating with agents to drive value for their unique needs."

AI as a tool for professional development

Ninety two percent of respondents report that AI has made them more confident in their professional skills, while 91% say that AI has helped them contribute at a level higher than their role typically requires. Ninety one percent of respondents also say that AI literacy is a critical skill for the future of work.

For young leaders, AI is not just a productivity tool—it's a personal advisor that helps them develop leadership skills, navigate career transitions, and build confidence in their professional capabilities. The data shows that young leaders are using AI as a:

Thought partner: Young leaders increasingly use AI as a tool to challenge their own ideas and receive helpful feedback. Among those who leverage AI in this capacity, 92% believe it has been valuable.

Young leaders increasingly use AI as a tool to challenge their own ideas and receive helpful feedback. Among those who leverage AI in this capacity, 92% believe it has been valuable. Proofreader: From research to reviews, AI is increasingly becoming a checkpoint in young leaders' workflows. Before sharing work with others, 62% of young leaders often run materials—such as presentations or project proposals—through AI to check for clarity, tone, structure, and more.

From research to reviews, AI is increasingly becoming a checkpoint in young leaders' workflows. Before sharing work with others, 62% of young leaders often run materials—such as presentations or project proposals—through AI to check for clarity, tone, structure, and more. Career coach: Seventy percent of respondents report using AI for professional development. Specifically, 72% have used AI to answer a question they were hesitant to ask a colleague or manager, 71% have received advice for important professional conversations, and 69% have used AI to prepare for a career move, interview, or other job transition.

"Young leaders see AI as more than just a tool—they're leaning on it as a helpful collaborator and a trusted thought partner for professional development," said Kwon Kim. "Overall, the message from the next generation of leaders is loud and clear: AI must be personalized to be powerful. The data suggests that the future of AI will be defined by systems that offer more tailored solutions that put the user at the center of it all."

Survey Methodology

This report is based on an online survey conducted in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Google Workspace among 1,007 respondents aged 22-39 years old who are employed or self-employed full time, hold or aspire to hold a leadership position, and are knowledge workers.

About Google Workspace

Google Workspace is a suite of AI productivity tools, including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Meet, Vids, and more, that is trusted by more than 3 billion users and over 11 million paying customers. Google Workspace helps people and teams do their best work across any device, from anywhere. AI has been used in Google Workspace for years to improve grammar, efficiency, security, and more with features like Smart Reply, Smart Compose, and malware and phishing protection in Gmail. Now, Google Workspace with Gemini brings AI into the entire suite.

SOURCE Google Cloud