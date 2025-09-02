ATD Research: Organizations Value Manager Training

New research by the Association for Talent Development finds that manager training is offered, but it is challenging to find the time to participate.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Most organizations currently offer a manager development program with the goal of improving manager performance, but more than 90 percent of organizations say a lack of time to participate in training is a challenge, according to new ATD research.

According to Manager Development: Driving Organizational Success, survey respondents indicated that it is very important that managers be proficient in communication, providing feedback, and performance management. Providing feedback was a significant area of focus in manager development training.

Manager Development research report

Of the 53 percent of survey respondents who indicated that their organizations offer post-training activities to managers, the most common form offered was access to a resource library on manager skills. This library might include articles, job aids, videos, and other tools to teach and reinforce skills.

Other key findings in the report include:

The top goals of manager development programs are to improve performance by both the manager and the manager's direct reports.





Organizations use various delivery methods and instructional techniques when training managers. High-performing organizations are especially likely to use pre- and post-training activities and bite-sized learning in manager training.





Sixty-two percent of organizations use coaching or mentoring when training managers.

ATD surveyed 409 talent development professionals across a variety of industries to learn more about the goals and challenges of manager development, the topics and methods used in training managers, and how organizations continue to support manager development.

ATD is hosting a free webinar on the report on Friday, September 5, at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)