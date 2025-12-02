ATD Research: TD Professionals Are Skilled in Data Analysis, But Want More Training

New research by the Association for Talent Development finds most TD professionals wish they were more skilled in data analysis.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations value data analysis skills, according to new ATD research.

According to Data Analysis: The Future of Decision Making in TD, more than two-thirds (69 percent) of organizations find data analysis skills to be extremely or very valuable for TD professionals. These skills, according to the report, "empower TD professionals to make decisions based on evidence." Survey respondents added that "more advanced data analysis skills would allow them to better demonstrate the value of TD" to their stakeholders.

Data Analysis Research Report

"TD professionals should be able to collect and analyze data to generate meaningful insights about talent. Doing so positions TD as a strategic partner in accomplishing organizational objectives," the report said.

Other key findings in the report include:

Eighty percent of TD professionals have received training in data analysis, and of those, more than two-thirds were trained in the last two years.





Seventy percent of organizations provide full funding for formal training in data analysis.





TD professionals use data analysis for a variety of purposes, including to analyze performance gaps, inform training design, prove the impact of training on learning outcomes, and demonstrate the TD function's impact on business outcomes.

ATD surveyed 313 talent development professionals across various industries to gain a deeper understanding of their skill level in data analysis, how they develop their skills in this area, and how they utilize data to influence the learning function and their organizations.

ATD is hosting a free webinar on the report on December 18, at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)