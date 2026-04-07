ATD Research: TD Professionals and Learners Hold Similar Perspectives on Workplace Learning Cultures

Although demand for learning remains high, ATD research found that 72 percent of organizations lack the staff and time to support a culture of learning.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations use a variety of initiatives to promote a culture of learning, according to Creating a Culture of Learning: Strategies to Nurture a Thriving Workforce, sponsored by Zensai. Some of them include incorporating learning or development activities into performance reviews, providing employees with individual development plans, and recognizing and rewarding employees for engaging in learning activities.

Some key findings in the study include:

ATD Research Culture of Learning

62% of organizations provide employees with learning hours or dedicated learning time. Organizations provide a median of 40 learning hours per year.

63% of organizations use public recognition when recognizing or rewarding employees for learning.

68% of organizations offer mentorship programs.

TD professionals and learners are aligned in their perceptions of their learning culture. "Overall, both tend to agree that their company's organizational culture provides a safe environment for open communication, that learning is a way of life at their organizations, and that managers support learning," the report notes.

This report explores how talent development professionals promote a culture of learning and what challenges they face in doing so. Additionally, 1,035 working Americans (learners) answered questions about the learning culture at their organizations.

ATD is hosting a webinar on the report on April 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)