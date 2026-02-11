ATD Research: E-learning in the Workplace Benefits Both Learners and Organizations

New ATD research examines when and how TD professionals use and personalize e-learning to benefit the learner.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E-learning is most often used for mandatory and compliance training, and most organizations personalize their e-learning content, according to a new ATD research report.

ATD's E-learning research report

E-learning is beneficial for both organizations and learners, according to Beyond the Basics: How Organizations Are Personalizing and Enhancing E-Learning. Because e-learning can be accessed at any time from anywhere, it improves access and flexibility for a geographically dispersed learner population. Use of e-learning is widespread, with three-quarters of organizations saying that at least half of their learning programs at their organizations are e-learning. Cost-effectiveness was a major factor in its use.

More than 80 percent of organizations personalize their e-learning content. The top benefit of doing so is learner engagement and increased access for all learners. About 65 percent of organizations use AI to create learning assets, and 30 percent of survey respondents say the quality of their e-learning content has improved because of AI.

This report explores how TD professionals use e-learning across a variety of industries. ATD Research surveyed 254 TD professionals to find out the content areas where e-learning is most often used, how organizations personalize e-learning to address user needs, and how organizations use AI to develop e-learning assets.

ATD is hosting a free webinar on the report on March 12 at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)