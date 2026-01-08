ATD Research: TD Salary and Benefits Report Shows Highly Educated TD Professional

New ATD research examined the salary and benefits of TD professionals in the United States.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, the overall mean (average) salary for TD professionals was $101,229, and the median salary was $95,000, according to a new ATD research report.

ATD's Salary Survey and Benefits 2025

TD professionals have a diverse range of experience and education levels and work in a variety of industries, according to the TD Salary and Benefits Report 2025. More than half of survey respondents have 10 or more years in the field, and 53 percent have a postgraduate degree. The top three industries for TD professionals are FIRE (finance, insurance, and real estate), healthcare and social assistance, and goods-producing industries.

Key findings from the report:

More than half of respondents work at large or extra-large organizations with 2,500 employees or more.

Salaries are lower in the Midwest. The average salary in the West is $113,000 compared to $92,765 in the Midwest.

More than 80 percent of organizations offer paid training and development.

The statistics in the report are based on data from 441 full-time talent development professionals in the United States.

ATD is hosting a free webinar on the report on January 8 at 2 p.m. ET.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org or contact Paula Ketter at [email protected].

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)