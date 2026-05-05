ATD Sponsors 2026 Thinkers50 London Event

ATD partners with Thinkers50 to support the growth of talent development.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Talent Development is sponsoring the 2026 Thinkers50 London Summit & Gala, November 2-3 at the London Guildhall. Thinkers50 is a ranking of the world's most influential management thinkers.

The theme of the event this year is Fast Forward: Leading in a Fragmented World. It will be explored through three components: talent, technology, and purpose. On the morning of November 3, a closed-door discussion session between the Leaders50, Thinkers50 list members, and ATD representatives will take place.

"Talent development is a central theme of the 2026 Thinkers50 London Summit, and we are delighted to have ATD on board as a partner," says Thinkers50 CEO Mikko Leskelä. "Together, we aim to bring new perspectives and practical insights that help leaders maximize the potential and performance of their people."

Through this partnership, ATD has access to the Thinkers50 community of leading business, management, and leadership thinkers, including the Thinkers50 Radar Class. Patrick D. Lynch, a Thinkers50 Radar 2026 thought leader and AI faculty lead at Hult International Business School, will present two sessions at ATD26, the association's annual conference and EXPO in Los Angeles, California.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thinkers50 as a sponsor of their 2026 London Summit & Gala," adds Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO. "The innovative thinking and fresh ideas that will emerge from this program will support the growth of talent development in a rapidly changing workplace."

The Summit will feature high-level discussions and debates between the world's foremost management thinkers—drawn from the Thinkers50 ranking—and senior executives from across the globe featured on the Leaders50 list.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters, international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development (ATD)