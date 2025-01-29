AtData Flags Alarming Fraud Trend: Hyper-Disposable Email Domains

Nearly Half of High-Risk Disposable Domains Identified as Hyper-Disposable, Featuring Shorter Lifespans and Accelerated Proliferation

DEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, a leading innovator in email address intelligence, data security, and digital trust solutions, today unveiled a critical new development in digital fraud: the rise of hyper-disposable email domains. These rapidly proliferating domains represent a sophisticated evolution of fraud tactics, accounting for nearly half (46%) of all disposable domains identified by AtData's analysis. This emerging trend has exacerbated fraud risks, with potential to generate millions of fraudulent emails daily and contributing to the billions of dollars lost annually to fraud.

Hyper-disposable domains are distinguished by their brief lifespans — typically less than 7 days — and their ability to be mass-produced in high volumes. This combination amplifies their capacity to evade detection, complicates user verification processes, and undermines the effectiveness of traditional fraud block lists. By contrast, conventional disposable domains, while also high-risk, often persist for several weeks, eventually allowing for detection and mitigation.

"Hyper-disposable domains are increasing the complexity and velocity of attacks, leveraging fleeting lifespans and mass generation to evade detection and undermine traditional defenses," said Diarmuid Thoma, AtData's Head of Fraud and Data. "They are particularly insidious because they exploit a growing reliance on automated systems for identity verification and their transient nature leaves a narrow window for detection. Swift and precise action is essential to protect revenue, reduce friction, and maintain confidence in digital interactions."

To combat this emerging threat, AtData has enhanced its adaptive domain models, enabling businesses to accurately identify and block hyper-disposable email domains. These advanced models empower organizations to prevent fake account creation, protect revenue streams, and maintain the integrity of their customer engagement strategies.

AtData's sophisticated adaptive technology allows businesses to strike the right strategic balance in tackling hyper-disposable domains including avoiding overly aggressive measures that alienate customers and too conservative tactics that compromise both fraud prevention and marketing performance. As the prevalence of hyper-disposable domains continues to rise, proactive measures are essential for safeguarding businesses against the escalating risks posed by fraud.

