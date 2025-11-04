AtData Honored for Advancing Email Intelligence in Digital Identity and Fraud Prevention

Globee® Awards for Business Names AtData Winner in Cybersecurity & Privacy - Digital Identity Solutions

DEDHAM, Mass. , Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData , a leading innovator in email address intelligence, data security and digital trust solutions, today announced it has been named a winner of the Digital Identity Solutions Award in the 15th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Business - Cybersecurity & Privacy category. This esteemed awards program celebrates outstanding achievements in business across all industries, sectors, company sizes, and functions.

AtData was recognized for its success in turning email intelligence into a powerful digital identity and fraud defense, highlighting its ongoing commitment to innovation, market leadership and performance excellence.

"Winning a Globee Award for Business is a proud moment for our team and underscores our mission to make the email address a trusted and actionable identity signal," said Tom Burke, CEO at AtData. "In a landscape where fraud tactics evolve daily, businesses need proactive, intelligence-driven protection. AtData's technology helps organizations detect risk at the earliest stage of the customer journey, before fraud occurs."

AtData's Fraud Prevention Solution transforms the email address—the most universal and enduring digital identifier—into a high-resolution fraud risk signal, redefining digital identity protection. By combining unmatched data coverage, precision insights and seamless integration, AtData empowers businesses to outpace fraudsters while delivering a smoother experience to legitimate customers.

"The 2025 Globee Awards for Business honor the leaders, teams and organizations setting the benchmark for success," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "AtData and the other award winners are proof that business excellence is not just about profits — it's about purpose, resilience and measurable impact."

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in 10 programs and competitions, including the Globee Awards for Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Excellence, Cybersecurity, Disruptors, Impact, Leadership, Technology, and Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®). To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: globeeawards.com.

About AtData

AtData is the leader in email address intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric solutions. Leveraging its 20+ year dynamic, historical dataset and advanced machine learning models processing billions of monthly activity signals, AtData identifies malicious users hiding behind an email address. AtData's real-time fraud prevention enables organizations to avoid fake accounts, decrease fraudulent transactions, and mitigate promotion abuse. For additional information, visit AtData.com .

