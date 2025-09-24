AtData Launches Email Identity Intelligence Licensing Solutions to Power AI and Identity Innovation

Comprehensive datasets give enterprises trusted inputs for AI, predictive modeling and fraud prevention

DEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData , a leading innovator in email address intelligence, data security and digital trust solutions, today announced the launch of AtData email identity intelligence licensing solutions. These industry-leading email identity datasets are designed to accelerate AI and machine learning models, proprietary identity graphs, identity resolution solutions and large-scale consumer data strategies.

With over 2 billion email records including 875 million unique emails, AtData delivers validated identity linkages and actionable insights that enterprises can seamlessly integrate into their own infrastructure. These data licensing solutions empower organizations to fuel identity graphs, audience activation, predictive algorithms and fraud prevention strategies, accelerating growth and reducing time-to-market with data that is accurate, persistent and ready to deploy.

"For organizations scaling AI-driven innovation, the quality and completeness of the underlying data inputs becomes a decisive factor," said Brian Burke, Vice President of Product with AtData. "Our email identity and intelligence datasets can serve as the backbone for AI and machine learning models in consumer identity, fraud detection and marketing enablement and optimization, ensuring our partners' platforms deliver results they can trust."

AtData's data licensing portfolio includes:

Email Identity File: AtData's foundational name, postal, and email database connects billions of records with precision and scale.

Alternate Email File: Expand reach and resiliency through AtData's active, verified alternate addresses mapped to individuals or households.

Email Open Score Intelligence: AtData's behavioral signals fuel this machine learning model that distinguishes active, engaged emails from dormant ones.

AtData's high-quality datasets enhance decisioning accuracy for more precise targeting and personalization and provide a comprehensive intelligence layer that reduces bias and improves deterministic linkages.

Processing billions of daily activity signals through its global email activity network, AtData delivers validated, actionable insights that enterprises can confidently integrate into their own data architecture. For CTOs, CMOs, programmatic leaders and data strategists, AtData's licensing solutions unlock new opportunities to unify consumer identity, strengthen predictive modeling and reduce fraud at scale.

"As email address are the most persistent and universal identifier in today's digital ecosystem, email intelligence is more than a dataset — it's the underpinning of digital identity," added Burke. "By licensing our data, companies are equipping their models and marketing engines with the accuracy, depth and flexibility needed to stay ahead."

About AtData

AtData is the leader in email address intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric solutions. Leveraging its 20+ year dynamic, historical dataset and advanced machine learning models processing billions of monthly activity signals, AtData identifies malicious users hiding behind an email address. AtData's real-time fraud prevention enables organizations to avoid fake accounts, decrease fraudulent transactions, and mitigate promotion abuse. For additional information, visit AtData.com .

