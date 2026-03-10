ATDev Advances Robotic Mobility as SXSW Pitch 2026 Finalist

ATDev has been invited to pitch in the Healthcare, AssistiveTech & BioTech category

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assistive Technology Development Inc . (ATDev), a Pittsburgh-based robotics startup focused on mobility and rehabilitation technology, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist in the Healthcare, AssistiveTech & BioTech category for the 18th annual SXSW Pitch competition.

The company is working on the development of robotic technologies that can be used to support the mobility and rehabilitation of those with mobility issues, disabilities, and older adults.

ATDev will be displaying its Reflex robotic rehabilitation device on March 13 at the JW Marriott in Austin during the SXSW Pitch event, which is a startup competition that showcases innovative technologies in a variety of sectors.

ATDev is also a subcontractor in the national ARPA-H RAMMP initiative, which is a federal program that aims to accelerate the development of robotic wheelchair technologies.

"We're honored to be selected as a finalist for SXSW Pitch 2026," said Owen Kent, co-founder & CMO of ATDev. "Our goal is to build practical robotic mobility solutions that expand access to care and support greater independence," added Todd Roberts, co-founder & CEO of ATDev.

Since 2009, 732 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch, collectively raising over $22 billion in venture capital and exits.

About ATDev

ATDev, Assistive Technology Development, is an assistive technology and robotics company focused on transforming mobility, independence, and healthcare access through innovation. The company develops human centered technology designed to empower people to live independently, confidently, and without barriers.

ATDev brings together robotics, healthcare, and accessibility to create solutions for people with mobility challenges and rehabilitation needs. Learn more at https://assistivetech.dev .

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is known worldwide for conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of technology, film and television, music, education, comedy and culture. The annual event serves global professionals through sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and networking that consistently generates unexpected discoveries when diverse communities come together. SXSW 2026 runs March 12-18 in downtown Austin, preceded by SXSW EDU March 9-12. Learn more at sxsw.com .

Media Contact:

Gretchen Pahia

Pitch Public Relations

602-309-4286

[email protected]

SOURCE ATDev