Atento Clear Leader in the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the five top providers worldwide, announces that Frost & Sullivan, the global consulting company specialized in growth strategies, has identified Atento as the clear leader in the contact center outsourcing services in Latin America according to its annual study, "Analysis of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2024".

This annual research, published by Frost & Sullivan every year, identified that the contact center outsourcing services market in Latin America and the Caribbean attained $10.41 billion in revenue in 2018, the year base.

In addition to being the leader at the regional level, Atento is also the market leader in Brazil, Mexico (domestic market), Argentina, Chile, Peru and Central America and the Caribbean (domestic market). When considering just the Latin American domestic demand, Atento leadership is even more solid, reaching 23.9% share of the market. In Brazil, the largest market in the region, which accounts for more than 33% of the revenues in the continent, Atento´s share reached 28.1% of the total market in 2018, 16.4p.p. above its closest competitor.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento´s Chief Executive Officer, commented "Atento's sustained leadership position in the Latin American contact center outsourcing services market reflects our long-lasting client relationships and unique value offering. We are advancing this leadership position by expanding our range of next generation services and solutions and incorporating advanced digital capabilities. As we double down on our digital and innovation agenda, we continue generating competitive advantages for companies and better experiences for consumers."

Atento is the leader by market share in Latin America, Brazil, Argentina,

Peru and Chile according to Frost & Sullivan1

Latin

America Latin America-

Aggregated

Domestic

Demand2 Latin

America-

Shore3 Brazil Mexico Argentina Peru Chile CaCar 16.7% 23.9% 16.2% 28.1% 12.5%

[19.9%]2 (#1) 21.5% 27.9% 29.1% 3,6% (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) [25,3%]2

(#1)

1 Market share figures as stated in the "Analysis of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2024" annual study by Frost & Sullivan. The base year is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2024

2 The Latin America- Aggregated Domestic Demand (domestic market and the Latin America-Shore segment) revenues accounted for $7.14 billion or 68.6% of the total market in 2018. Atento's Latin America-Domestic business market share figures are not part of Frost & Sullivan analysis and they have been calculated according to our company estimations. According to these estimations, Atento's share of the domestic business market in Latin America was 23.9% in 2018, while in Mexico Atento's share in the domestic market reached 19,9% in the same year and in CaCar was 25.3%.

3 Latin America-Shore business market share refers to revenue generated by serving Latin American consumers from delivery centers located in a different Latin American country, e.g., service provider "X" serving Argentinean consumers from its delivery site in Peru

Additional key takeaways of the Frost & Sullivan report include:

The customer experience is becoming the primary factor impacting customer loyalty and the key differentiator deciding a business's fate. This is shifting the way by which organizations interact with end-customers, paying less attention to cost-related variables (such as average handling time, or AHT), and focusing more on customer-related metrics (such as Net Promoter Score, or NPS). As a result, companies are increasingly defining incentives to the CCSP s 4 based on metrics such as NPS and customer satisfaction.

based on metrics such as NPS and customer satisfaction. New digital solutions, the intensive use of emerging technologies and service diversification are leading to a profitable business. Those CCSPs who can build a strong value proposition based on adding value rather than on price competitiveness are escaping from a margin-devouring price war.

Born-digital companies are a hot topic in the CALA CCO market. Most major CCSPs are looking to attain businesses with these fast-growing companies. Many providers are dedicating resources to acquire and manage businesses with born-digital organizations as these companies demand more agile responses from their providers, compared to what traditional clients expect.

4 CCSPs: Contact center services providers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements, including as relates to the timing and payment of any dividends, reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

SOURCE Atento S.A.

