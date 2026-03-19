Atento Drives the Creation of New Roles in Generative AI to Transform the CX Sector

The company accelerates industry innovation by hiring specialists in conversational AI, including prompt engineers and conversational designers, reinforcing its commitment to people‑centered technology

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader, is taking a leading role in transforming the customer experience (CX) sector by creating new professional roles centered on generative artificial intelligence. These roles combine creativity, technology, and human expertise to deliver more innovative and personalized solutions for clients worldwide.

This initiative is part of Atento's global BTO strategy, which focuses on integrating AI and automation into customer service processes while enhancing human capabilities through continuous training and technological innovation.

New positions, including prompt engineers, conversational designers, and AI analysts, are now embedded in Atento's operations, demonstrating the company's commitment to humanizing technology and delivering seamless, personalized customer experiences.

"Technology will not replace people; it will empower them to become their best selves. At Atento, we are building increasingly skilled teams to support our clients in this transformation process, promoting talent development and creating new career opportunities," explains Thiago Zanon, Global HR Director at Atento.

Atento's strategy is aligned with the latest Gartner study, by 2027 half of the organizations that originally planned significant reductions in their customer service workforce will reverse course, choosing instead to retain human agents as a critical part of the customer experience.

To date, more than 40 new positions related to generative AI and automation with continued global expansion underway. The company has also launched more than 15 training programs focused on essential skills including the use of ChatGPT and other AI tools, innovation methodologies, and prompt creation, ensuring employees are fully prepared for the emerging challenges of generative AI.

Among the professionals shaping this evolution are Vanessa Marquiafável Serrani, who holds a Ph.D. in Linguistic Studies and is now a prompt engineer at Atento, and Natália Favrin Keri, a conversational designer. Both represent a new generation of talent dedicated to developing innovative AI-driven solutions aligned with clients' business goals.

"Working with conversational AI isn't just about programming responses. It's about understanding how people think and communicate, then translating that into machine language," said Vanessa Marquiafável, Prompt Engineer at Atento.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer experience management and business process outsourcing services ("CXM BTO") in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CXM BTO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model across 17 countries, employing more than 80,000 people.

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SOURCE Atento