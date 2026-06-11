Atento expands its technology offerings for companies that manage their own CX operations

A wide range of high-tech solutions will help improve the customer experience for companies that manage customer relationships in-house

Through automation, analytics, AI, and management tools, Atento's solutions enable organizations to maximize results across any operational profile

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, one of the world's leading providers of customer relationship management (CRM) and business transformation outsourcing (BTO) services, has expanded its portfolio of solutions for companies that choose to keep their customer experience (CX) operations in-house.

With more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management and operational transformation, the company offers advanced technologies to improve efficiency, the customer experience, and performance in organizations of all sizes and across various industries.

The initiative democratizes access to technological solutions that were previously reserved for outsourced operations. "Atento brings its expertise in BTO and democratizes access to advanced customer relationship management solutions for companies that keep their CX operations in-house," says Pablo Sánchez, CMO at Atento.

The combination of CX consulting, AI, and automation applied to critical processes opens new opportunities for the company to expand its reach beyond its current customer base. This offering reinforces Atento's position as a strategic partner for companies that view customer relationships as a key asset and prefer to manage them in-house.

Suite of solutions to boost the efficiency of internal operations

Focused on automation, data analytics, AI, and management tools, Atento's solutions enhance the customer experience and optimize KPIs in large-scale operations. Highlights include:

AI Agent Assist

AI-powered agent support that provides real-time responses to streamline and enhance the customer experience. By delivering the right information at the right time, it reduces handling time, increases resolution rates, and ensures brand consistency. This integrated, scalable tool turns every agent into a high-performing professional by providing NBA (next best action) and NBO (next best offer) in every interaction.

AI Advanced Insights

A platform that transforms complex data into actionable insights to modernize operations, optimize performance, and strengthen a company's competitive advantage. The solution directly improves NPS and employee retention, driving operational excellence in the customer experience.

AI Agents

Technology that automates multichannel interactions—voice, text, and multimedia—while maintaining a high level of personalization. This solution reduces costs, optimizes workflows, and provides strategic insights that accelerate growth, strengthening customer engagement and loyalty without the need for human intervention.

"Thanks to streamlined processes, continuous investment in technology, and a people-centric approach, Atento is leading the evolution of customer experience operations and business transformation, influencing companies that view the customer relationship as fundamental and do not intend to outsource it," Sánchez notes.

SOURCE Atento