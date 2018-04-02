Atento Recognized as One of the Best Companies for Women to Work in Brazil

GPTW Mulher® stresses the importance of access to education, inclusion and promotion opportunities for women to create a fair and equal society. "We believe that Atento´s strong people focus is a key to our success as a company. As part of this focus, we make great efforts towards gender equality and the promotion of women to leadership roles within the Company. At Atento Brazil, almost 60% of the Company´s 4,000 leadership positions are held by women." said Majô Martinez, Director of Human Resources and Social Responsibility of Atento Brazil. "As a woman and an Atento employee, I am proud to receive this important recognition for the second consecutive year."

At Atento, female employees who excel in their roles can participate in a series of leadership training initiatives, especially designed so that they can work on the skills that they have not had the chance to develop through the course of their careers due to being women. The Company has several initiatives in place, focused on the equality of women in society and in the workplace, such as: Workshop on Empowering Women; participation at the Women in the Spotlight Forum and the 2nd CONALIFE Conference in 2017 (National ABRH-SP Conference on Women Leadership – 2017). In addition, it is a signatory to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles in Brazil.

Atento has also partnered with Escola de Você, an online platform focused on empowering women by sharing relevant information and knowledge, with a web portal exclusively for Atento's female employees that deals with topics related to their careers, personal life and entrepreneurship. It also promotes Atento Social, a project that offers support to employees who have been victims of domestic violence and the Mom Grade A+ project, which provides quality assistance to pregnant women.

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

