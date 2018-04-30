Atento Recognized as One of the Best Companies to Work for in Central America and the Caribbean

According to Michael L. Flodin, Managing Director of Atento Central America and US Nearshore, "It is a great honor to receive this recognition by Great Place to Work® for the eleventh year in a row. Our commitment to people and a culture of excellence allows us to count with the best team of professionals to deliver the best customer experience in the market, also in the digital era. " Mr. Flodin added, "I want to thank Atento employees for this recognition and for the way they live our values of commitment, passion, integrity and trust every day."

The recognition from GPTW is a result of Atento's strategic commitment to its employees; the Company employs, trains and provides development opportunities to thousands of people from diverse backgrounds and it is one of the largest provider of first employment in the Central America region and the wider Latin America. In Central America, Atento is a reference CRM BPO services provider serving the local and the US Nearshore markets in English and Spanish through its state of the art facilities and technology as well its well trained and highly committed team of bilingual customer care agents.

Great Place to Work® is a global research, consulting and training company that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of a trusting workplace culture. Each year it compiles and publishes lists of the Best Companies to Work for in each of the more than 50 countries where it is present. More information at www.greatplacetowork.net

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

