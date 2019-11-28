Atento recognized twice at the Champions of the Decade Awards by Consumidor Moderno in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide was recognized as one of the BPO Provider of the Decade within the Consumidor Moderno magazine awards. Consumidor Moderno is a leading publication in the field of customer relationship management in Brazil, subsidiary of the Padrão Group. Within the same awards, Dimitrius de Oliveira, Atento Brazil Regional Director, was recognized as one of the Customer Relationship Leaders of the Decade.

The award ceremony payed tribute to the leading customer relations companies over the past ten years in Brazil. The selection process was conducted by the Padrão Intelligence Center (CIP), part of the Padrão Group, based on the last ten editions of the Consumidor Moderno Award for Excellence in Customer Service (2010 to 2019). It took into account not only the number of recognitions achieved during the period but also the consistency of the indicators and the constant advancement and updating of services to manage the increasing complexity of customer management.

For Dimitrius Oliveira, Atento Brazil Regional Director, being recognized in two categories at the awards reinforces the company's constant effort and investment in providing the best customer experience in the market. "I am very proud of these achievements, which are the result of the intense work of thousands of employees who strive to deliver excellent service across all contact channels, for all types of services," he says. Oliveira was honored as one of the decade's leaders in customer relations. For the selection process, the CIP weighed his performance compared to other champion companies and his professional influence in the market and the customer relations ecosystem.

More information: https://www.consumidormoderno.com.br/campeoes-da-decada/#

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento has been named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com

