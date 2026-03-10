Atera Declares an End to Workplace Tech Bottlenecks, Expands Global Enterprise Growth With Launch of Robin by Atera and 'Let People Work' Campaign

Atera declares the end of the IT ticket with the introduction of Robin by Atera, an autonomous, device-level agentic platform that resolves technical incidents before they create organizational gridlock

The next generation of Robin by Atera drives dramatic efficiencies that free enterprise organizations to stop managing tickets and start building momentum - accelerating digital transformation and freeing teams to focus on growth

The new, enterprise-driven era of Atera comes to life with the launch of the "Let People Work" brand platform, an intentional rebuke of enterprise drag and AI half-promises with technology that drives measurable and transparent business impact

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, the leading AI-powered Autonomous IT platform driving efficiency for the modern enterprise, today unveiled the next generation of Robin by Atera, an autonomous, action-oriented AI platform designed to empower organizational speed and agility by autonomously rectifying daily tech disruptions, ending the IT ticket as we know it.

Atera is bringing its enterprise vision to market with the global launch of its “Let People Work” brand platform, reframing the conversation around what organizations gain when technology friction disappears. Speed Speed

Atera's next phase of growth will drive AI-powered transformation in workplace technology. To achieve this vision, Atera is using evolved IT capabilities and Robin to autonomously manage enterprise tech complexity and give organizations the speed, efficiency, and competitive advantage to operate without tech-related slowdowns.

Robin by Atera, originally introduced as IT Autopilot, is the only solution that autonomously diagnoses and resolves IT incidents directly at the endpoint in real time, moving beyond traditional AI tools that merely analyze knowledge bases and suggest answers. The agent sits on the device and takes real action, such as resetting passwords, installing software with admin rights, restarting stuck services, and performing profile resets.

Today, Atera is releasing new capabilities including the option for IT pros to build Custom AI Workflows with Playbooks. With this functionality, users can guide Robin's behavior across any support scenario, along with the ability to analyze attached files such as CSVs, PDFs, and DOCs for faster, more accurate troubleshooting. A new Flexible Resolution Policy lets administrators decide whether Robin resolves tickets independently or escalates them based on configurable confidence levels, while built-in multilingual support allows Robin to automatically match a user's language or reply in a selected one.

"Enterprise technology failures are a death by a thousand cuts," says Gil Pekelman, CEO and co-founder of Atera. "Too many organizations are caught in a vicious cycle of extinguishing urgent tickets, instead of advancing strategic initiatives that drive real business value. With the expansion of Robin, we are empowering enterprises to move beyond constant troubleshooting towards a future where technology unlocks greater foresight - working to accelerate business outcomes, instead of interrupting them."

As Atera enters its next phase of enterprise growth, the company is bringing its vision to market with the global launch of its "Let People Work" brand platform, including an experiential takeover at the leading international healthcare tech conference, HIMSS. For senior leaders championing efficiency and growth through technology investment, everyday tech hiccups may feel minor, but at the enterprise scale, they compound into a substantial drain on productivity and results. The new campaign, which launches with TV, out-of-home, digital, experiential, and web executions, reframes the conversation around what organizations gain when technology friction disappears.

"We see 'Let People Work' as an enterprise-wide liberation manifesto, and declaring 2026 the end of the IT ticket," added Chris Lane, Vice President of Brand at Atera. "Enterprises need AI that adapts to the end user, not the other way around. We want to be the antithesis of the Software-as-a-Straitjacket model that has come to define the space. This means providing customers with a system of action that doesn't trap you in a platform like so many legacy solutions, but instead gets you back to your actual job and ability to make an impact, faster."

Sprawling enterprises are tied down by bureaucratic and technical bottlenecks, all of which stand in the way of their employees' ability to drive work forward. Operational velocity is now the key to enterprise resilience, and technology is crucial to delivering that speed at scale. "Let People Work" highlights that IT isn't just about fixing a laptop; it's about making sure a person can fulfill their professional potential. While other solutions may track problems employees are facing that impede their ability to deliver work, Atera's AI-powered platform solves those problems autonomously. Check out the Let People Work anthem video here.

Join the movement by visiting https://letpeoplework.atera.com/, or visit Atera's booth at HIMSS #10607.

About Atera

Atera is leading the future of IT with the world's first Autonomous IT platform for the modern enterprise, with a built-in, always-learning fleet of patented AI agents. At its core is Robin by Atera; an autonomous, context-aware AI agent that functions as a personal IT professional for every employee, and AI Copilot, an IT technician's companion designed to boost productivity and efficiency. The full-stack platform unifies RMM, ticketing, help desk, patch management, and all essential IT operations into one secure, scalable solution. Trusted by more than 13,000 customers in 120+ countries, Atera helps organizations scale, boost service quality, and turn IT into a driver of lasting business growth.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929863/Atera.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690823/Atera_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Atera