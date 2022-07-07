Atera Launches New Integration with Malwarebytes

The remote-first IT management company integrates its remote monitoring and management (RMM) with Malwarebytes' OneView platform, offering increased support for customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, a remote-first IT management company, today announced a new integration with Malwarebytes, a provider of real-time cyber protection. Atera is the first remote management company to offer an integration that automates licensing and provisioning of the Malwarebytes OneView platform. This partnership plays an integral role for Atera to provide streamlined and maximized security operations for its community of more than 10,000 customers across 105 countries.

"With workplaces continuing to evolve and employees working from anywhere in the world, the risk of ransomware attacks continues to climb. At Atera, we are committed to providing a platform with unmatched security and transparency for our customers," said Gil Pekelman, CEO of Atera. "An integration with Malwarebytes has been one of the most requested by our users, and we're thrilled to roll this out for our customers so they can easily install and manage their endpoint security solutions."

This latest integration by Atera will include the option for users to deploy Malwarebytes' products directly through Atera, providing additional ease of use within the Atera platform. Customers will gain access to Malwarebytes' OneView platform, enabling license management, detailed, value-driven reporting that can be shared with their end users, and customer site administration. The integration will include Incident Response, Endpoint Protection, and Endpoint Protection and Response — the latter two being available for both Mac and Windows workstations and Mac/Windows/Linux servers.

"As a leading provider of software and solutions to combat malware, we are continuously looking for opportunities to streamline and simplify cybersecurity, making it available for everyone," said Brian Thomas, Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs for Malwarebytes. "Integrations with RMM providers are one way to help achieve this simplicity. Through our latest partnership with Atera, we are furthering the ability of global organizations with limited resources to successfully combat malware and manage endpoints at scale."

For more information on the integration and how to activate Malwarebytes in Atera, please visit: https://www.atera.com/atera-integrations/malwarebytes/.

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, built with a dispersed workforce in mind. With more than 10,000 customers in over 105 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers IT professionals and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integrations, and end-to-end management at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to maximize efficiency while transforming to a streamlined remote work environment by analyzing over 60,000 data points per second, 24/7. To learn more, visit atera.com.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

