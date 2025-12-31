ATFX 2025: A Milestone Year of Global Expansion and Innovation

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, ATFX Group took bold strides, reaffirming its strategic vision, "Illuminate the Future Spectrum," turning it into growth across five continents and 24 locations. With retail brokerage ATFX and institutional liquidity provider ATFX Connect operating under unified governance and risk management, the Group expanded rapidly across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Navigating shifting markets with agility, ATFX is setting the pace for global trading.

"Our progress in 2025 reflects not only strategic foresight but also the dedication of our teams worldwide," said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX Group. "We are committed to empowering traders everywhere with innovation, trust, and unmatched service."

Retail Growth and Innovation Led by ATFX

ATFX strengthened its trust infrastructure through regulatory and geographic expansion, including securing Cambodia's SERC license and opening new offices in key growth markets across Africa and Southeast Asia. Product innovation included ATFX's entry into proprietary trading with the launch of ATFunded, the year-round publication of Trader Magazine, and the rollout of the enhanced AT GO mobile app to improve accessibility, engagement, and trader progression.

Trading remained strong across FX, indices, commodities, and other instruments, with quarterly volumes exceeding USD 2.34 trillion in the first three quarters, reflecting execution quality and infrastructure strength. Alongside commercial growth, ATFX invested in regional engagement and corporate responsibility, with Africa and Latin America as strategic growth pillars and initiatives such as the eighth consecutive year supporting the Duke of Edinburgh Cup, participation in a Windsor Castle dinner with Prince Edward, and the "Invest in Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness campaign reinforcing its community commitment.

Institutional Momentum Strengthens Through ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect enhanced its role as a service-led institutional provider by launching the ConnectX trading ecosystem and Institutional Edge solution in Q4 2025. The business deepened prime brokerage relationships, expanded liquidity access across regions and asset classes, and formed key partnerships with Fortress Core and Standard Chartered FX Prime Brokerage.

Security and operational resilience remained central to institutional growth, with ATFX Connect achieving Cyber Essentials Plus certification in 2025. The institutional arm increased its presence through events such as TradeTech FX USA, APPMC Singapore, while hosting exclusive roundtables and earning recognition for B2B liquidity leadership.

Group Achievements and Industry Recognition

Throughout 2025, ATFX Group earned 17 major industry awards across Asia, Africa, and global markets, underscoring its excellence in both retail and institutional services. The Group maintained a prominent presence at key industry events, reinforcing its position as a leading player in global trading.

As ATFX Group reflects on a successful 2025, these achievements have laid a strong foundation for deeper integration across its businesses, smarter and more scalable infrastructure, and continued global expansion. With a continued focus on client trust and innovation at scale, the Group remains confident in its long-term vision and leadership within the global trading landscape.

