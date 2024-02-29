ATFX appoints FX pioneer Drew Niv as Chief Strategy Officer

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX proudly announces the appointment of Drew Niv, a distinguished pioneer and thought leader in the FX industry, as its Chief Strategy Officer. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Drew Niv brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at ATFX.

Drew Niv is widely recognized for his pivotal role in co-founding FXCM in 1999 and serving as its CEO for 19 years. During his tenure, he fostered strategic partnerships with institutional clients, including major hedge funds, prominent banks, and renowned financial institutions worldwide. His visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on the FX industry, with notable contributions to groundbreaking initiatives such as the development of FastMatch in collaboration with Credit Suisse and the establishment of Grid Sight as a forerunner in Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence for analysing and predicting price movements in CFD prices.

In his new capacity as Chief Strategy Officer at ATFX, Drew Niv will report directly to Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX Group. Joe Li expressed his enthusiasm for Drew Niv's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Drew Niv to the ATFX team. His extensive experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we chart the course for our future growth and development. With Drew Niv on board, we are poised to revolutionize the landscape of financial services. His wealth of experience and strategic insights will play a crucial role in guiding our efforts to introduce groundbreaking financial products and advanced tools into the existing ATFX ecosystem. Moreover, Drew's expertise will be instrumental in forming strategic partnerships that will drive our commitment to delivering unparalleled services that cater to the dynamic requirements of individual and institutional customers globally."

ATFX's commitment to innovation is evident in its track record of introducing pioneering technologies such as applying blockchain technologies in loyalty program, and AI-based solution in e-KYC workflows. These advancements reflect ATFX's proactive approach to staying at the forefront of the industry and commitment to empower traders by enhance their trading experiences.

Drew Niv's appointment comes as part of ATFX's broader strategy to onboard elite professionals and expand its global footprint. Recent appointments include Linton White as Regional Head for ATFX Africa, Hormoz Faryar as Managing Director of Institutional Sales and Aditya Singh as the new Business Development Director International at ATFX MENA respectively. By recruiting highly experienced professionals like Drew Niv and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, ATFX is poised to achieve long-term success and solidify its position as a dominant player in the global financial marketplace.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading fintech broker with a global presence and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK's FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

