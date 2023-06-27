ATFX Launches Operations in Iraq with Ashur Bank Partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a global leader in online trading, proudly celebrated its momentous one-year anniversary in Jordan and the launch of its operations in Iraq at the prestigious Ritz Carlton hotel in Roberto's.

The first speech at the event was delivered by Joe Li, the Global Chairman of ATFX, resonated with the audience as he acknowledged the remarkable achievements and milestones that ATFX had reached within its first year in Jordan, setting a solid foundation for the future.

Following Mr. Li's address, the Managing Director of ATFX Levant, Mr. Ahmad Disi, highlighted the significance of expanding into Iraq, emphasizing the immense potential of the Iraqi market and the valuable opportunities it presented. The audience was captivated by Mr. Disi's insights into the company's vision and strategies for success in Iraq. One of the most significant moments of the evening was the signing ceremony between Joe Li and Ziad Fatayer, the CEO of Ashur Bank. This landmark agreement solidified the partnership between ATFX and Ashur Bank, symbolizing a commitment to mutual growth and shared success in the Iraqi market.

Acknowledging the collective efforts that made this milestone possible, ATFX presented awards to all the individuals and teams involved in the successful establishment. These awards recognized their unwavering dedication, hard work, and invaluable contributions to the company's growth and prosperity.

The one-year anniversary celebration in Jordan and the launch of Iraq mark significant milestones in the company's growth, positioning ATFX Levant as a key player in the global online trading industry.

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

