Atheer Appoints Mike Stephens Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Scalable Growth in Regulated Industries

Bringing decades of experience in Life Sciences, Infrastructure, and Advanced Manufacturing, Stephens will unify Atheer's sales, marketing, and customer success strategy to meet the growing demand for digital frontline execution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atheer , a leader in the Frontline Execution Platform market, today announced the appointment of Mike Stephens as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this expanded role, Stephens will oversee Atheer's global revenue strategy across sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships—aligning every customer touchpoint around the company's mission to digitize and transform frontline execution.

Stephens brings more than two decades of leadership experience in sales, marketing, and business development, with a proven track record of scaling high-growth technology companies and driving adoption in highly regulated, compliance-intensive industries. His career spans life sciences, infrastructure, food & beverage, automotive, and oil & gas, making him uniquely positioned to help Atheer expand its impact in these core markets.

"Mike's leadership comes at an important time as Atheer accelerates its mission to empower frontline workers in regulated industries," said Rich Ellinger, Partner at Cota Capital. "His expertise in building customer trust, scaling go-to-market strategies, and forging partnerships will be instrumental as Atheer grows its global footprint and delivers measurable impact for its customers."

Atheer's Frontline Execution Platform combines augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time collaboration tools to improve frontline worker productivity, safety, and compliance. The platform is used by organizations where regulatory compliance, audit readiness, and operational efficiency are business-critical.

"I am thrilled to join Atheer at this exciting stage of growth," said Mike Stephens, CRO of Atheer. "The opportunity to work with such a talented team and an innovative platform—serving industries where compliance and performance are paramount—is truly energizing. I look forward to partnering with customers and allies across life sciences, automotive, and oil & gas to advance the future of frontline execution."

Atheer's solutions are used by leading global enterprises across automotive, oil & gas, industrial equipment, and life sciences to modernize how frontline work is executed, measured, and improved.

About Atheer

Atheer is a leader in the Frontline Execution Platform market, enabling organizations in regulated industries to improve frontline productivity, safety, and compliance. By combining AR, AI, and collaboration, Atheer helps industrial workforces achieve new levels of performance while ensuring audit readiness and regulatory alignment.

For more information, visit www.atheerair.com .

