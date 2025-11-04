Atheer Appoints Srikanth Nandula as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation in Human Work Execution

Former Oracle Senior Vice President brings deep expertise in AI, enterprise platforms, and digital transformation to lead Atheer's technology strategy and accelerate product innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atheer, a leader in the Frontline Execution Platform market, today announced the appointment of Srikanth Nandula as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Nandula will oversee Atheer's global technology vision, product innovation, and engineering strategy—accelerating the company's mission to digitize and transform frontline execution for regulated industries.

Nandula joins Atheer after serving as Senior Vice President at Oracle, where he led large-scale enterprise product and engineering initiatives across SaaS applications, AI, cloud infrastructure, and data platforms. With more than two decades of experience delivering enterprise-grade solutions for global organizations, he brings a strong track record of driving innovation, operational excellence, and customer success.

"Srikanth's appointment underscores our commitment to continuous innovation," said Mike Stephens, Chief Revenue Officer at Atheer. "His leadership in building enterprise-grade platforms and applying AI to complex industrial workflows will accelerate Atheer's ability to deliver measurable impact for customers worldwide."

"I am excited to join Atheer at such an important inflection point," said Srikanth Nandula, CTO of Atheer. "I see a clear opportunity to advance the platform that empowers frontline workers, all while driving innovation in AI, XR, and agentic workflows. Atheer represents the future of mission-critical human work. And I look forward to collaborating with our customers and partners to shape that future together."

Atheer's Frontline Execution Platform is trusted by leading global enterprises in life sciences, automotive, oil & gas, and industrial equipment to power human work execution—helping teams improve productivity, safety, and compliance.

