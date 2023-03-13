Athena Security Launches Healthcare Violence Reporting Software Addressing Unreported Attacks

Tools automate incident reporting and analysis to help reduce growing trend of violence

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security today announces the launch of the company's Healthcare Violence Reporting software to provide officers that use Athena's Weapons Detection System with the tools to easily document and analyze all incident data helping solve the increasing amount of attacks. The rate of violence against healthcare workers is 12 times higher than in the overall workforce and healthcare workers accounted for 73 percent of all nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses due to violence in 2018. "We were shocked as a security company when we discovered just how much healthcare violence goes unreported amidst the growing trend of attacks," said Athena Security CEO Michael Green. "We wanted to make it simple to report and analyze the attack data and to solve this horrific problem that has 85% of emergency room doctors stating that violence is increasing ."

Listening to customers

Athena Security's smart logic incident reporting software focuses on critical customer pains allowing no disruption to daily operations. Customers requested the following features:

Streamlined data input to allow busy staff to quickly and accurately fill out incident reports.

to allow busy staff to quickly and accurately fill out incident reports. Data management tools to easily and accurately access information and analysis.

to easily and accurately access information and analysis. Reporting tools to uplevel incidents in order to find root causes and to speed solutions to the core issues within the healthcare facility.

to uplevel incidents in order to find root causes and to speed solutions to the core issues within the healthcare facility. Ability to follow the life cycle of an incident response ticket from creation to close and allowances for comments.

from creation to close and allowances for comments. Automated item retrieval and confiscation allowing the user to be notified via text.

allowing the user to be notified via text. Ability to take pictures of the items to allow for accurate item storage and return .

. Comprehensive search tools to make data mining easy and effective.

to make data mining easy and effective. Customizable platform allowing customers to edit and add new fields to fit their exact requirements.

While Athena's software keeps healthcare in mind, other verticals are requesting more features of this mobile-first digital security platform. Athena offers a complete end-to-end solution that does not touch a customer's network. Athena supplies a locked-down tablet with Verizon LTE and 5G that only runs the Athena Security Weapons Detection System application which can be downloaded here . Customers also access the alerts, reporting, and analytics through a web page, on any device.

About Athena Security

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems Co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, Athena Security is a cutting edge Apple iPad temperature detection and gun detection security company. Athena Security's temperature detection is extremely accurate within +-0.2 degrees Celsius. The concealed weapon solution, now including Athena's new Entryway Detection System, uses multiple sensors to detect guns and mitigate risk. For more information go to Athena Security's website at http://athena-security.com

