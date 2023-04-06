Athena Security Receives MVP Award for Best Security APP at ISC WEST 2023

Top security publication recognizes industry leading entryway security system

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security today announces that Security Sales & Integration, the leading online trade publication, selected Athena Security's Weapons Detection System APP as best security app, receiving an MVP Award at ISC West 2023 .

Weapons Detection System MVP Award to Athena Security Best Security App 2023

"2023 has been an amazing year as the security industry battled through supply chain issues and surging demand, yet the manufacturers responded with incredible ingenuity and perseverance," says Jason Knott, Chief Content Officer for SSI, the leading trade publication for the electronic security industry. "End users rely on integrators to identify and install the right solutions to meet their needs. The MVP Awards recognize companies, like Athena Security, that are developing these innovative technologies and elevating peace of mind."

Athena's Weapons Detection System APP connects to CEIA OPENGATE®, Apple iPad, and other systems to achieve best-in-class, product-of-the-year status. Athena's seasoned co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra , who have raised over $200 million in funding at Revel Systems, along with CEO Michael Green, are on a clear mission to #savelives by securing entryways across the country with their industry-leading solutions. Falzone and Ciabarra built Revel's technology based on clear customer needs and solving pain points, a blueprint for Athena Security's customer-centric approach.

Athena's Weapons Detection System Software helps clients maintain a safe, secure and compliant entryway for all those patronizing any building or structure. In addition, Athena Security's solution helps automate the management of client entryways. As an innovative, feature-rich company, Athena Security has recently added:

Officer Check-in : to help manage the staff on duty

: to help manage the staff on duty Incident Response Reporting : to help keep track of incidents

: to help keep track of incidents Best Practices by the Department of Homeland Security : to automate and remind users to Verify the Calibration of the system

: to automate and remind users to Verify the Calibration of the system Real-Time Alerts : to be able to see alerts not only at the entryway, but on any device

: to be able to see alerts not only at the entryway, but on any device Alert Resolution : Provide deeper analytics on what secondary screening has yielded.

: Provide deeper analytics on what secondary screening has yielded. 3rd Party integrations: to integrate into tools like Milestone, Genetec, Salient, Brivo and more.

Athena assists the operator in their duties. For example, if the officer is doing a secondary screening or has their back turned for any reason, an alert is sent that a delinquent visitor is trying to go around the WDS (patent pending software) instead of through the CEIA OPENGATE poles. This and many more amazing features are packed into this award-winning software which won the MVP category this year. All entries were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, and benefits to the installer by industry leaders, along with the editors of SSI.

About CEIA USA

CEIA is a world leader in the design, engineering, and production of high-performance electromagnetic metal detectors and security screening products. CEIA USA offers a broad range of metal detection and security screening solutions for various market applications, including public events, schools, correctional and court facilities, transportation, public and private buildings, and loss prevention. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and

customer support to public (federal, state, and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions and exceptional service are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit

www.ceia-usa.com

About Athena Security

Headquartered in Austin, TX, and founded by former Revel Systems Co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, Athena Security's award-winning weapons detection system app on the Apple iPad helps businesses run their entryway while protecting them from perpetrators trying to sneak weapons into their facilities. For more information go to Athena's website at http://athena-security.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Diamond

541-441-4444

[email protected]

SOURCE Athena Security