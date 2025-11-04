Athleta and Olivia Munn “Celebrate the Wins” This Holiday Season

The New Campaign Invites Women to Honor Everyday Victories and Care for Themselves During a Busy Time of Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athleta, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) company and leader in women's performance and lifestyle apparel, is partnering with actress, advocate, and mother Olivia Munn to celebrate the real moments that matter this holiday season. "Celebrate the Wins" is a reminder to slow down and find joy in whatever makes you feel most connected - whether that's a quiet walk, a moment of movement, or time spent with the people you love.

As the holidays often bring added pressure, Athleta's message is simple: showing up for yourself is the win. Olivia brings this idea to life by sharing how she moves through the season with ease, balance, and intention – leaning into treasured life hacks and embracing small victories and the moments that make her feel most like herself.

According to the American Psychological Association, 44% of women report higher-than-normal stress during the holidays, and only 27% say they truly feel able to relax. Athleta hopes this campaign serves as a gentle reminder to pause, breathe, and celebrate the everyday wins - big or small - that bring joy and grounding through the season.

"The holidays can be overwhelming, but I actually love the chaos and the noise because it means we're living our life happily and full of love. I've found a lot of balance since becoming a mom, so I try to find quiet moments throughout the day," said Olivia Munn. "Whether it's baking with my son, stepping outside for a little walk with my daughter or sneaking away for a 10-minute meditation, those small wins keep me grounded. That's why I love this campaign. It celebrates the real moments, and Athleta is part of how I move through them with confidence and comfort."

"Celebrate The Wins" is now live across the brand's digital platforms, full store fleet, and select media partners via earned media storytelling—inviting Athleta's community to embrace the season with intention, ease, and self-empowerment.

"As we continue to evolve Athleta, our focus remains on celebrating women in every dimension of their lives," said Erika Everett, CMO of Athleta. "'Celebrate The Wins' is our way of reminding women that success doesn't have to mean doing it all - it can simply mean showing up for yourself."

About Athleta: Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a mission to inspire women and girls to build confidence, strength, and belonging through movement. Athleta product is made for women who move. A Certified B Corp, Athleta bridges product innovation with style for women and girls. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GAP), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com

